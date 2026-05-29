Four-O LAB, Developing ‘OCTA-SELL’ the Electrolyzed Water-Based Endoscope Disinfection System

Kyung Soo Kim, CEO of Four-O LAB



-Single-Use Disinfection System: Uses electrolysis to generate hypochlorite disinfectant directly within the device from saline solution, ensuring a fresh supply for each cycle and discharging it completely after use.



-Eliminating Medical Waste: Unlike traditional methods, it removes the need to purchase, store, and manage liquid disinfectants separately, producing zero hazardous chemical waste after disinfection.



-Extended Equipment Longevity: Features a non-corrosive, low-irritant formula that is significantly gentler on endoscopes compared to conventional acidic disinfectants, effectively extending the lifespan of expensive medical equipment.

Four-O LAB is a specialized medical device company developing next-generation electrolysis-based disinfection solutions to resolve chronic issues in endoscope reprocessing. Founded in January 2022 by CEO Kyung Soo Kim, the company holds an extensive portfolio of certifications, including technical patents, GMP, ISO 13485, Venture Business certification, and the CE Mark.The company’s flagship innovation is ‘OCTA-SELL’ an electrolyzed water-based endoscope disinfector. The system generates hypochlorite disinfectant in real-time through the electrolysis of saline solution. This single-use system utilizes the freshly generated solution for one disinfection cycle and then discharges it entirely, ensuring maximum hygiene.By eliminating the need for the separate purchase, storage, and management of concentrated disinfectants, OCTA-SELL ensures that no hazardous liquid waste remains after use. The product lineup includes the OCTA-SELL 1 (single-unit operation) and OCTA-SELL 2 (simultaneous dual-unit operation), both of which received MFDS (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety) certification in April 2022 and June 2025, respectively.Four-O LAB identifies three core competitive advantages for OCTA-SELL. First is the fundamental elimination of infection risks. By employing a non-reusable disinfectant structure, the system inherently removes any possibility of cross-contamination.Second is the drastic reduction in operational costs. Compared to traditional methods that require the recurring purchase of expensive chemical agents, OCTA-SELL significantly lowers the financial burden on medical institutions. Further savings are realized by eliminating the need for concentration testing and the costs associated with hazardous medical waste disposal.Third is environmental and occupational safety. “Our solution is less irritating than traditional acidic disinfectants, minimizing the burden on both medical staff and the environment”, said CEO Kyung Soo Kim. “We have already established a foundation for global expansion by securing MFDS, GMP, ISO 13485, and CE LVD certifications, and we are currently preparing for FDA approval to enter the U.S. market.”Four-O LAB’s business model combines equipment sales with a recurring revenue stream. The company generates initial revenue through device installation and maintains stable recurring income through maintenance and the supply of operational consumables. Domestically, the company utilizes both direct sales and distribution channels, while international expansion is driven by B2B partnerships with exclusive national distributors.Reflecting on the past year, Kim noted, “2025 was a turning point for Four-O LAB’s global foundation. We secured international distribution networks by signing exclusive contracts and partnerships in key markets such as Vietnam, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, while strengthening our global certification portfolio with ISO 45001. Our greatest achievement was establishing a market-entry strategy centered on localized partnerships rather than simple exports.”The company's primary objectives for this year are twofold. The first is obtaining FDA approval, a critical milestone for entering the world’s largest medical device market. The second is the launch of new product lines. Building on the proven OCTA-SELL technology, Four-O LAB plans to introduce specialized versions for dentistry (OCTA-SELL D), veterinary clinics (OCTA-SELL A), and general-purpose use (OCTA-SELL R). “Our product was officially registered with the Public Procurement Service this year and was selected as a ‘Venture Startup Product’ in April”, Kim added. “This enables us to begin supplying our solutions to public institutions as well.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com