HANAFI, Providing Islamic Fintech Remittance and Halal E-Commerce Platform Services

AZIZBEK SHARIPOV, CEO of HANAFI



-Sharia-Compliant Services: Delivers ethical, Sharia-compliant financial services tailored to Muslim and foreign residents in Korea.



-Tech-Driven Halal Finance: Leverages blockchain and Artificial Intelligence to develop transparent international remittance and specialized Halal online shopping services.



-Global Aspirations: Aims to increase financial inclusion within Korea and expand into the global Islamic finance market, positioning itself as the ‘Islamic version of Revolut.’

HANAFI is a pioneering enterprise actively working to provide South Korea's first Islamic fintech platform. The company delivers Sharia-compliant Halal financial services to Muslim and foreign users. By integrating blockchain and AI technology, HANAFI is developing a robust infrastructure for international remittance and Halal e-commerce, with the dual goals of enhancing domestic financial inclusion and penetrating the global Islamic finance market. The company was founded in September 2025 by CEO AZIZBEK SHARIPOV, originally from Uzbekistan.The company's flagship item is its Sharia-compliant international remittance platform. This service allows users to send money through a transparent and reliable system utilizing AI chatbots, ensuring lower fees and high accessibility. The platform employs blockchain technology to ensure that every transaction is fully traceable. Looking ahead, HANAFI plans to introduce interest-free loans, AI-based credit scoring, and Takaful (Islamic insurance) services. Additionally, HANAFI operates ‘Hilol’, a Halal e-commerce app that currently serves the migrant community within Korea.The primary strength of HANAFI is its position as the sole Islamic fintech platform in South Korea. While traditional banks and remittance services often fail to meet Sharia requirements, HANAFI integrates religious values with financial needs into a single ecosystem. Furthermore, the company has established a formidable network by collaborating directly with the Muslim community, including over 120 mosques, 3,500 Halal restaurants, 1,000 Halal shops, and 10 online markets. This community-centric foundation facilitates rapid growth and high trust.HANAFI’s revenue model is structured in multiple stages. Initially, revenue is generated through international remittance fees. The next stage involves securing additional streams through B2B collaborations. In the long term, the company will diversify its income through Islamic insurance, subscription services, and interest-free financing. Revenue is also generated through product sales on the ‘Hilol’ online marketplace.“In 2026, we will focus on the full commercialization of our products and the expansion of our user base”, said CEO AZIZBEK SHARIPOV. “Our top priorities include technological advancement, specifically the refinement of our blockchain-based remittance system and the enhancement of our AI chatbots.”HANAFI has a detailed global expansion strategy. After solidifying its position in the Korean market, the company plans to expand into Central Asia and Southeast Asian nations, including Indonesia and Malaysia. Discussions and preparations are currently underway to open international branches in Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Doha (Qatar), and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia). Throughout this process, HANAFI is expanding its global network through strategic partnerships and participation in major fintech conferences.“HANAFI operates through community-based marketing, which is a key element in forming a loyal customer base”, Sharipov explained. “We acquire users through mosques, Halal restaurants, and diaspora networks, while strengthening brand trust through social media and offline events. We also utilize our Telegram channel and LinkedIn profile to communicate our service updates to the world.”HANAFI is currently growing through grants and government support programs and plans to attract venture capital and strategic investors in the near future. “While it takes time to secure sandbox regulatory approval from Korean fintech authorities, we have already received investment proposals from both domestic and international investors contingent upon that approval. We view securing investment as a vital step for our entry into the global Islamic fintech market.”Regarding future goals, Sharipov stated, “Our objective is to grow HANAFI into a premier global Islamic fintech platform. Starting from Korea, we want to build a trusted Halal financial service for Muslims worldwide. Ultimately, we aim to become a platform on the level of an ‘Islamic Revolut.’”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com