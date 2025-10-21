[2025 SNU Campus Town Startup CEO] ‘GOLDEN WALNUT,’ Operator of ‘Hodurang,’ a Brain Health Management Service Using Generative AI Technology

Eun Young Lee, CEO of GOLDEN WALNUT





Streamlined memory training features and enhanced reward elements with the Hodurang V2 app

Diary entries used to create eight-part quizzes for personalized memory training

“Set to launch in October 2025, the Hodurang V2 app has streamlined memory training features and enhanced reward elements. Using generative AI technology, diary entries and memories can be recorded with just a single photo.”GOLDEN WALNUT operates the brain health management service ‘Hodurang.’ It was founded in July 2024 by CEO Eun Young Lee (34).CEO Lee said, “With Hodurang, we are providing a service that makes managing brain health easy and fun,” and added, “We are bringing the value of a healthy life to people around the world based on our vision of making our walnut-shaped brains the picture of health.”Hodurang is a brain health management service focused on memory. Three major programs are provided to help users build a happier and healthier life through everyday records and reminiscences: ‘Story of Notebook,’ ‘Hodu Record,’ and ‘Hodurang Memory Training.’Story of Notebook is a notebook for recording precious moments and episodes you don’t want to forget. It allows you to test your memory through periodic recollection. You can test your memory with quizzes, which improves brain health more than simple recordings.Hodu Record is a notebook that allows you to rediscover forgotten hobbies and activities you used to enjoy. It is especially effective for newly retired seniors who are looking for direction as they prepare for life’s second act.“Hodurang Memory Training, which will be released this year, uses diary entries to create eight-part quizzes for personalized memory training. To increase user participation, the training method used in Hodurang operates in the form of two-week challenges. You can get berries for recording diary entries and memories, and when you collect all the berries, they create a walnut tree.”CEO Lee said, “For users who don’t like making recordings or who have trouble using smartphones, the app allows them to participate just by solving quizzes that have been shared with them,” and added, “With the sharing feature, you can share memories with your parents, family, and friends, and then train together. We developed the program to make it easy for anyone to join.”“Hodurang is more than just a recording tool. By helping users cherish and reflect on life’s moments, it strengthens brain health and supports a richer life. We want to remind our users of the importance of memories and join them on the journey to create new experiences.”CEO Lee said, “Unlike other journaling apps, ours generates a diary entry with just a single picture and a simple explanation, and it also provides eight quiz programs to help users maintain their memories effectively.”“These quizzes check whether your experiences have become lodged in your hippocampus. After solving a quiz, you can check statistics to see how well you’ve maintained the memories you recorded and what types of memories you are good at. To train their memory, users are reminded of personal memories and events, so participating in the program also serves to help them preserve precious moments and stories.”GOLDEN WALNUT is continuously developing new sales channels, both online and offline. The company is preparing to expand its offline classes using the Story of Notebook.“Our curriculum involves meeting directly with users in their 50s and 60s at community centers, culture centers, and other locations, providing education on brain health and related topics, introducing activities they can incorporate into their daily lives, and completing the Story of Notebook. Online, we are collecting data on which key words 30/40 year olds and 50/60 year olds respond to and empathize with through SNS advertisements and material testing. In addition, we are planning to promote our brand and the value of Hodurang by operating a Naver blog, an Instagram account, and a YouTube channel. We plan to deliver expert brain science and brain health information in a way that’s easy to apply in everyday life.”Regarding future plans, CEO Lee said, “Next year will mark three years since I established the company,” and added, “As a startup, we feel pressure to complete service validation within the first three years. Nonetheless, we plan to gradually upgrade our service to meet users’ needs and create the kind of brain science and brain health content that the public wants.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com