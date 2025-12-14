[Ewha Womans University Start-up Support Organization Startups 2025] ‘DayBcean’, a startup that developed ‘Chokchokhanko’, a pet health management app based on medical history generation

Minkyeong Lee, CEO of DayBcean



DayBcean is a company that develops and operates a health management app based on the medical history of pets with chronic illnesses. The company was founded in September 2025 by CEO Minkyeong Lee (29).“DayBcean was established with the slogan ‘Day Becomes oCean, Data Becomes oCean’, which is also where the company name comes from. It means that daily data accumulates to form an ocean. We strive to return the value of the daily data provided by users.”Its flagship product is ‘Chokchokhanko’, a health management app for pets with chronic conditions based on medical history generation. This app was created based on pain points Lee experienced while personally caring for an elderly dog with heart disease, making it a specialized app service for pet health management, in particular chronic disease management.“Currently, under the Veterinarians Act, there is no obligation for the provision of medical records, making it difficult for pet owners to obtain their pet’s medical history from the animal hospital. In reality, pet owners managing their pet’s chronic disease don’t need to read medical histories filled with technical jargon. Simply knowing the date, hospital, and type of treatment received allows for more accurate home care and makes switching hospitals easier, increasing their choice of animal hospitals. Until now, many pet owners have managed their treatment histories by keeping their records or collecting receipts. Within the Chokchokhanko app, simply photographing a veterinary receipt triggers the automatic generation of a treatment history summary detailing the specific procedures performed that day based on the receipt information.”This accumulated treatment history enables pet owners to manage their pets’ health more meticulously and enhances their choice of veterinary clinics. In fact, when Lee’s dog was very sick and had to go back and forth between primary and secondary medical clinics and hospitals, she was repeatedly asked what treatments had been administered at the previous medical clinic and hospital. Each time, she had to ask by phone or in person. It was inconvenient, but in an emergency, she could only say she didn’t know, leaving him feeling helpless.Chokchokhanko creates daily health metrics tailored to the pet’s specific condition based on its medical history, providing ‘templates for custom health records’ for an intuitive overview.“For chronic pet conditions, there are daily indicators like weight, respiratory rate (RR), and water intake that must be monitored. Management items vary by disease. Chokchokhanko provides two features: a graph showing indicators at a glance and a phototype that displays monthly photos in calendar format. This allows pet owners to create and manage health indicators tailored to their pet’s specific condition. Additionally, it provides a customized calendar for each pet to help owners remember veterinary visit schedules and medication administration times.”Chokchokhanko stands out by simplifying the creation of medical histories. Pet owners can build their pet’s medical history instantly by simply taking a photo of the detailed veterinary receipt, eliminating the need to manually have visit information recorded or request it from the clinic. Additionally, it provides templates for custom health records that allow for quick, simple, and tailored recording of a pet’s chronic conditions, offering the value of more meticulous health management.DayBcean’s primary target customers are primary pet owners who deeply care for their pets. Lee discovered that primary pet owners typically share information and simultaneously search for information about their pets’ illnesses or conditions, often using Naver and Instagram. Therefore, the company is currently recruiting testers through Naver Blog and exposing the service via Meta ads to pioneer a market, enabling customers who need Chokchokhanko to use it.Regarding future plans, Lee stated, “Our current key performance indicator (KPI) is user numbers,” adding, “We will continuously improve the service to provide features matching demand, enabling all households with pets suffering from chronic conditions to use Chokchokhanko.” “We aim to provide valuable data for disease prevention and other purposes for all pet-owning households,” she continued.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com