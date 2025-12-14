[Ewha Womans University Start-up Support Organization Startups 2025] ‘Layla’, a startup that operates the direct real estate transaction platform, ‘Bokduckbbang’

Hayoon Jun, CEO of Layla



Layla operates the direct real estate transaction platform, ‘Bokduckbbang’. Bokduckbbang creates a safe and trustworthy place for direct transactions by making every part of the process clear through its services and by working with experts like lawyers, judicial scriveners, and insurance companies. The company was founded in October 2023 by CEO Hayoon Jun (33).Bokduckbbang received official recognition from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport as the Republic of Korea’s representative direct real estate transaction platform within its first year of operation. This recognition affirmed the public nature and innovative character of its service. Now in its second year, Layla is building a practical transaction safety net by integrating technology and institutional frameworks. The company prioritizes the sustainability of trust structures and the realization of social value over short-term gains.Its flagship product is the direct real estate transaction platform, ‘Bokduckbbang’. It is the only platform in the Republic of Korea that specializes exclusively in direct real estate transactions without brokerage transactions. There are no broker-listed properties on the platform, and all listings are based on direct consumer-to-consumer transactions.Many people encounter significant and minor problems when trading real estate, such as high fees, fake listings, contract fraud, and deposit losses. Bokduckbbang was launched to change unreasonable structures and create an environment where anyone can trade transparently and reasonably. Through Bokduckbbang, consumers can easily view and compare direct-sale listings. Additionally, if any issues arise during the buying process, the platform provides a system where consumers can get expert help at every step: it provides title analysis and defect review before contracts, legal support for contracts through connections with legal professionals during the signing phase, and registration transfer and guarantee services after the transaction is complete.Bokduckbbang’s competitive advantage lies in its consumer-centric structure. While many real estate platforms are brokerage-centric, Bokduckbbang is the only platform in the Republic of Korea that specializes exclusively in ‘direct transactions’ without brokerage transactions. This allows consumers to transact in a transparent environment where they can directly compare and choose properties without brokerage fees. Furthermore, Bokduckbbang doesn’t merely provide listings; it practically resolves potential concerns throughout the transaction process through its expert network. For example, it provides title analysis and defect review before contracts, legal support for contracts through connections with legal professionals during the signing phase, and registration transfer and guarantee services after the transaction is complete. This ‘comprehensive support structure’, which spans the entire transaction process, is a key competitive advantage for Bokduckbbang, allowing consumers to engage in direct transactions with confidence.Above all, Bokduckbbang prioritizes consumer trust and transaction safety over short-term revenue. Its greatest value lies in helping consumers make their own decisions and ensuring those decisions are finalized safely through transparent information, fair cost structures, and technological support that minimizes risk.In the early days of the startup, the company actively utilized various networks to promote Bokduckbbang, a new type of direct real estate transaction platform, putting significant effort into advertising and publicity. Layla consistently communicated with consumers, particularly through its official Instagram account (@bokduckbbang_official), highlighting the advantages of direct transactions and the importance of transaction safety. As a result, Bokduckbbang secured over 12,000 followers in a short period without artificially inflating its numbers or running paid ads.Regarding future plans, Jun stated, “Bokduckbbang’s goal isn’t merely to grow the platform but to fundamentally solve real estate fraud and crime issues—problems that even governments and large enterprises haven’t fully resolved—through a consumer-centric, innovative approach. The current real estate transaction system mainly focuses on brokerage transactions, which often leaves consumers making deals without enough information and facing unexpected legal and financial problems during the contract phase. Bokduckbbang aims to overcome these structural limitations through technology and data.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com