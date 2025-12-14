[Ewha Womans University Start-up Support Organization Startups 2025] ‘C·ALL Solution’, a startup that developed “Safetron” to automate complex safety management tasks

Juneseong Yi, CEO of C·ALL Solution



Providing real-time analysis of sensor-collected data, work logs, accident histories, and more

Managers can focus more on on-site safety management, freed from repetitive paperwork

C·ALL Solution is a faculty-founded startup that develops AI-based solutions. These solutions analyze vast amounts of unstructured data generated during building production and operations. They solve problems faced by construction companies and site managers. Founded in September 2022 by CEO Juneseong Yi (57), professor in the Department of Architectural and Urban Systems Engineering at Ewha Womans University,the company’s flagship product is ‘Safetron’. This AI-based safety management platform automates complex safety management tasks while supporting compliance with the Serious Accidents Punishment Act and enhancing on-site safety management standards.It offers three key functions. The first is the automatic generation of safety documents powered by AI. Safetron analyzes data collected from multimodal sensors, work logs, and accident histories in real time to automatically generate various inspection checklists and reports. This frees managers from repetitive paperwork, allowing them to focus more on core on-site safety management.The second function is generating customized safety training materials. AI analyzes each site’s work types and risk factors to produce training content tailored to specific site conditions. For example, sites with frequent high-altitude work receive fall prevention content, and sites with heavy machinery operations receive materials focused on preventing confinement accidents. It also generates customized training materials reflecting worker characteristics, such as nationality, gender, and age.The third is automating the creation of safety plans based on similar cases. AI, which has learned past accident data, analyzes current site conditions to predict accident risks and present customized safety management plans based on similar cases. This enables the preemptive elimination of risk factors.C·ALL Solution’s competitive advantage lies in its team composition, which combines field experience with data analysis capabilities. Yi has focused on solving industrial site problems and addressing the shortage of technical personnel for over 20 years, drawing on his experience working at a construction company. With the addition of CTO Huijin Ko, who holds a master’s degree in statistics and formerly worked at Samsung Electronics, and Principal Research Engineer Seoyeong Park, who holds a master’s degree in computer engineering and formerly worked at the Korea Copyright Commission, the company has secured a technical structure that can build databases and develop AI in-house.C·ALL Solution implements a dual market strategy, distinguishing between small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large construction companies. For SMEs, C·ALL Solution provides a software as a service (SaaS) model to reduce initial adoption costs. For large construction companies, it provides customized on-premises solutions that integrate with existing systems. Additionally, by using connections made through industry-academic cooperation, advising public institutions, and participating in associations, the company is reaching a wide range of customers.C·ALL Solution is an R&D-focused technology company that is currently undertaking multiple government-supported projects. These projects include the Didimdol Project of the Korea Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Association and the LH Mutually Beneficial Cooperation Project. The company has operated without external investment to date. To secure the necessary funds and personnel for future system advancements, the company is planning to raise investments. Its primary focus is attracting investment through the TIPS program. Additionally, the company is currently in discussions with multiple accelerators and venture capital firms regarding investments.In addition to Yi, key personnel at C·ALL Solution include CTO Huijin Ko, who is responsible for developing a database for big data analysis. Ko holds a master’s degree in statistics and has extensive experience in related roles at Samsung Electronics. Another key member is Principal Research Engineer Seoyeong Park, who holds a master’s degree in computer engineering. She has extensive experience in system development at organizations such as the Korea Copyright Commission and is an expert in managing large-scale national research and development programs. She is responsible for overall research management at the company.Regarding future plans, Yi stated, “First, based on our solid achievements in the construction sector, we will apply our technology to large-scale industrial sites, such as plants, shipbuilding, and logistics.” He added, “Construction sites are highly variable and complex, so I am confident that technology verified here can easily be applied to other industries.”“We are also preparing to enter overseas markets like the Middle East and Southeast Asia, where interest in employee safety is growing. Our ultimate goal is to evolve into a ‘global safety management standard platform’ by adapting our systems to local climates and working environments.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com