[Ewha Womans University Start-up Support Organization Startups 2025] ‘EDEAL’, a startup that provides an AI-based service that automatically generates teaching materials, ‘Mango Factory’

Somang Kim, CEO of EDEAL



Teachers select the content they want to teach, and the AI tool automatically generates teaching materials

Having a teacher-centered, autonomous content production structure is a competitive advantage

EDEAL developed ‘Mango Factory’, a service that allows teachers to select the content they want to teach, after which AI automatically recommends and generates teaching materials. EDEAL was founded in September 2025 by CEO Somang Kim, a current elementary school teacher.“As an elementary school teacher and a Ph.D. graduate in educational engineering from Ewha Womans University, I have steadily observed and researched the various difficulties teachers face at school. I decided to start a business to solve real problems in education with technology. I am designing a teacher-centered, AI-based educational ecosystem based on my educational engineering research.”EDEAL stands for IDEAL EDU and aims to create an ‘educational ecosystem that realizes ideal education’. The name also stands for EDU + DEAL, referring to a new educational cooperation structure in which various educational stakeholders, such as teachers, researchers, education companies, and offices of education, collaborate and conduct transactions together. “EDEAL is not just a technology company but a platform company where educational stakeholders can collaborate to create ideal learning experiences,” said Kim.The company’s flagship product is ‘Mango Factory’, a service that enables teachers to create teaching content and then uses AI to automatically recommend and generate teaching materials, such as PowerPoint presentations for teachers and activity sheets for students. Mango Factory also provides a blockchain-based educational content community feature where teachers can share materials they have created, which other teachers can then utilize. Teachers are not just users but also content creators and key players in the educational ecosystem. They can be rewarded as their teaching materials are shared and utilized. Kim said, “This system will free teachers from the burden of repeatedly searching for and producing materials, allowing them to be more creative and student-centered.”EDEAL’s competitive advantage can be summarized in three main ways. First, while existing EdTech services focus on ‘student-customized training’, Mango Factory is a ‘teacher-customized teaching support’ platform that organizes teaching materials according to the teacher’s style, school, and class. Teachers can use these materials in the classroom, reflecting their personal style and the context of their class.Second, EDEAL builds a bottom-up production structure in which teachers take center stage and create content themselves, moving away from the one-sided content creation method led by companies. Teachers can quickly and easily secure a large amount of high-quality teaching materials by utilizing AI. Teachers can immediately utilize these materials in the classroom.Third, when teachers share the materials they create, their contributions are transparently recorded and rewarded through a blockchain-based reward system. This encourages voluntary sharing and collaboration among teachers, creating a virtuous cycle within the educational ecosystem. Ultimately, Mango Factory is not just an AI generator; it is a platform that enables a new educational ecosystem in which teachers lead the growth and collaboration.Currently, EDEAL is conducting B2B marketing focused on the elementary school teacher community and acquiring early users through a teacher supporter program and research process. The company is also collaborating with research groups and teacher training communities under the Ministry of Education to incorporate feedback from the field. In the future, EDEAL plans to systematize the training process for recruiting teacher creators, building a self-sustaining structure for content creation and marketing in a content marketplace.Kim has secured initial funding through government-supported projects, such as the I-Corps project under the Ministry of Science and ICT and Campus Town, and she plans to attract seed investment next year. To advance technology and overseas expansion, EDEAL plans to collaborate with accelerators or venture capital firms that understand EdTech and AI. The company aims to receive Series A investment in the global teacher community market within the next two years.Regarding future plans, Kim stated, “In the short term, we aim to officially launch in the first semester of 2026. After the service is stabilized, we will advance the generation algorithm based on user data and cover 80% of domestic elementary education content by the end of 2026.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com