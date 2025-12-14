[Ewha Womans University Start-up Support Organization Startups 2025] ‘YOLDA COMPANY’, a startup that provides subscription-based home care centered on organizing and storage services

Chansol Lim, CEO of YOLDA COMPANY



YOLDA COMPANY operates the subscription-based home care platform centered on organizing and storage services, ‘YOLDA’, which not only organizes spaces but also analyzes customers’ living patterns and object data to provide a ‘sustainable space management system’. The company was founded in October 2022 by CEO Chansol Lim (32).Its flagship product is ‘YOLDA’, a subscription-based home care platform centered on organizing and storage services. YOLDA’s team of specialist organizers evaluates customers’ spaces and provides customized organizing, storage, furniture rearrangement, and disposal services. Together, they design a ‘sustainable organizing routine’ that fits the customer’s lifestyle, ensuring the space remains clutter-free after the service. Currently, the company focuses on ‘home organizing’ services, but it plans to expand in the future to a subscription smart home operating system (OS) solution based on home object data.YOLDA’s competitive advantage is that it is not just a one-time service but rather a regular, non-face-to-face service that is at least 80% cheaper. Organizing services are usually expensive because it takes a lot of manpower and time to remove objects, sort them, and reorganize the space. However, a single professional can maintain and manage a sustainable system once it is in place. So, after figuring out where customers were happy or unhappy with the first service, YOLDA can offer a remote service for just the needed area at a much lower cost, improving the space with regular help.Currently, YOLDA COMPANY operates mainly through Meta. In the future, it plans to expand to various channels, including services on different platforms and B2B welfare malls.What made CEO Lim decide to start a new company? “If Google indexed the digital world, YOLDA was founded to index the physical world. I believed that if we could digitize a lot of ‘object-level data’ in the spaces where people live, a whole new market and value would be created. I decided that the most effective business model for acquiring that data was an ‘organizing service’. I thought that understanding and recording all the objects in a space, rather than just organizing them, could be the ‘starting point of real data’. Based on this idea, we were accepted into the Antler Korea startup generator program, which allowed us to attract initial investment and start building the service in earnest.”After starting his business, Lim said, “I feel most rewarded when the hypotheses I develop through customer interviews are deployed and lead to permanent solutions that eliminate service bottlenecks.”YOLDA COMPANY consists of four people: CEO Lim, CTO Changuk Baek, product designer Hyeongi Kim, and PO intern Jaehun Kang.Regarding future plans, Lim stated, “We are currently focusing on organizing services, but in the future, we want to expand into a subscription service model that provides various O2O home services.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com