[Ewha Womans University Start-up Support Organization Startups 2025] ‘ImpactFlow’, an AI-based B2B SaaS sales automation platform

ImpactFlow supports companies in efficiently pursuing digital transformation. It does so by leveraging its understanding of diverse industry and job-specific workflows, as well as standardized B2B SaaS data. The company was founded in July 2023 by CEO Hyokwon Ryu (37).“ImpactFlow began with the vision of creating ‘a world where every company can easily achieve digital transformation (DX) and AI transformation (AX) without complex technical knowledge’. We are building a future where corporate innovation is an everyday competitive advantage, not something extraordinary. Following the initial verification of demand and market, our current focus is on expanding revenue and enhancing our AI-based sales automation technology platform. Moving forward, we will become Asia’s leading DX and AX platform company and create an environment where all businesses can easily benefit from technology.”ImpactFlow’s flagship product is an AI-based SaaS sales automation platform. It automates the sales process for SaaS developers, helping them connect faster and more accurately with businesses in need of their solutions. Companies input the tasks they wish to streamline or the features they need and receive AI-recommended optimal solutions and automated sales processes. This allows startups and small-to-medium enterprises to quickly and easily find the right SaaS solution, while simultaneously boosting the marketing and sales efficiency of developers.ImpactFlow’s competitive advantage lies in its ability to connect SaaS solutions to real business needs based on a profound understanding of industry- and job-specific workflows. Beyond providing simple recommendations, ImpactFlow is evolving into a platform that enables automated matching by systemizing this expertise and sales process through AI technology. A major advantage for developers is receiving support throughout the entire process, including effectively promoting their tools, discovering potential customers, and closing deals.Currently, ImpactFlow operates digital channels focused on search engine optimization (SEO) and content marketing to secure SaaS customers. Moving forward, the company plans to expand its offline network marketing through industry- and job-specific communities, as well as partnerships with relevant institutions. As a SaaS developer, ImpactFlow has built a track record by collaborating with major companies in the HR SaaS field. Recently, partnership inquiries have increased naturally through word-of-mouth. Building on this foundation, ImpactFlow plans to expand strategic partnerships with leading SaaS companies across various industries globally to establish a global SaaS partnership network.ImpactFlow is currently pursuing investments and preparing for selection into the Tech Incubator Program for Startups (TIPS), a government program that supports technology startups. The company will invest the secured funds in advancing the AI-based platform, expanding the core personnel team, and broadening SaaS partnerships. This will strengthen the company’s technological competitive advantage and market scalability simultaneously.Regarding future plans, Ryu stated, “We plan to focus on automating sales processes and advancing our platform by actively leveraging AI technology.” He added, “Based on this, we aim to expand our revenue scale and advance the infrastructure supporting AI transformation (AX) for companies across various industries. In the mid-to-long term, we aspire to expand globally beyond Korea, focusing on the Asian market.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com