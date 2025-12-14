[Ewha Womans University Start-up Support Organization Startups 2025] ‘KYTECBIO’, a startup that develops ‘stealth anticancer drugs’

Kwanmook Kim, CEO of KYTECBIO



An ambitious company aiming to surpass antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology—currently attracting intense investment from global pharmaceutical firms—with its stealth anticancer drug, a combination of albumin and anticancer agents

Founded in February 2020 by CEO Kwanmook Kim, KYTECBIO developed a stealth anticancer drug that hides conventional anticancer agents inside albumin for targeted delivery to cancer cellsCancer cells express numerous albumin-binding receptors that attract albumin from the bloodstream and break it down for nutrients. In essence, albumin is the cancer cell’s food source. The stealth anticancer drug conceals the anticancer agent within this food source, causing the cancer cells to ingest it.KYTECBIO developed stealth anticancer drugs thanks to its globally unique FLIC technology, which is an original technology for albumin binding.Kim is advancing the development of stealth anticancer drugs with the goal of surpassing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Unlike ADC technology, which is only applicable to specific cancer types, stealth anticancer drugs can treat various common cancers. They also have the advantage of lower development costs, which will enable many cancer patients to access them at minimal expense.KYTECBIO has conducted R&D using funds including 100 million won in angel investment received in 2022, bank loans secured through guarantees from the Korea Technology Finance Corporation, and government support such as BIG3 and TIPS. The company aims to secure investment from Pre-Series A to Series A within the first half of 2026.Founded: February 2020Main business: development of stealth anticancer drugsreporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com