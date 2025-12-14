[IBK Changgong Gwangju Startup CEO] Libertree, provider of the library search system and librarian support solution ‘Check-Click’

Areum Cho & Jeaseoung You, Co CEOs of LIBERTREE



LIBERTREE, a specialist company providing library search systems and librarian workflow support solutions, is reshaping the library industry with its integrated platform, Check-Click. The company was founded in October 2018 by co CEOs Areum Cho and Jeaseoung You.The company’s flagship service, Check-Click, is powered by a patented real time MARC automatic generation algorithm that integrates seamlessly with existing library systems. The platform includes functions for both library patrons and librarians, offering access to 24 million titles across seven countries. This allows users to explore far beyond the limits of a library’s own holdings, creating an environment where the platform acts as a true “guide to knowledge.”CEO Cho noted, “We significantly improved efficiency in librarian workflows that were previously weighed down by repetitive tasks.”At the core of LIBERTREE’s competitiveness is its real time MARC (Machine Readable Cataloging) generation solution. MARC is the international standard format required to catalog and manage books in libraries. Although the structure from field 000 to 999 is fixed, each library uses different fields, resulting in a unique MARC record for the same book.“The issue is that creating just one MARC record takes about 33 minutes. In Korea alone, 72,000 new books are published annually roughly 172 per day which creates overwhelming physical demands for librarians,” Cho said.“LIBERTREE developed a learning based AI algorithm through morphological analysis, and after securing patents not only in Korea but also in the U.S., Japan, and Indonesia, we became fully confident in our product’s global competitiveness.”Co CEO You highlighted the unique structure of the library market.“The market resembles a pyramid national libraries at the top, followed by university, public, and school libraries. National libraries have the strongest influence, so we prioritized securing national and university libraries. As a result, our current market share stands at 50% among national libraries and 68% among university libraries,” he explained.“The library community is extremely closed, with separate conferences for national, public, junior college, and private university libraries. Our market entry strategy proved effective, and conference booths and presentations continue to be our primary marketing channels.”Since 2020, LIBERTREE has secured KRW 450 million in seed funding from Jeju Center for Creative Economy & Innovation, Social Venture Picnic Fund No.1, WE Local Business Nurturing Fund No.1, and the Gwangju Center for Creative Economy & Innovation. Two years after its most recent investment, the company has opened a pre Series A round to support overseas expansion and strengthen its position in the Korean market.Reflecting on their entrepreneurial beginnings, Cho said, “My father spent his career importing foreign books, creating catalog records, and supplying them to libraries. Naturally, I became familiar with library environments and the challenges librarians face. Funding was the biggest difficulty as a startup, so we utilized as many government support programs as possible. In 2019 and 2020, we were selected for the Youth Startup Academy, which accelerated our R&D.”Cho shared that positive reactions from librarians have been the most rewarding part of the journey.“Initially, some librarians felt uncomfortable, even angry, thinking our solution might replace their jobs. But now, they approach us after presentations, engage in positive discussions, and move forward to contracts. Those moments remind us that we are on the right path reducing librarian workloads and contributing to library development. It started slowly, but sometimes I’m overwhelmed by how meaningful this work is. I hope we can grow into a global leader.”Regarding future plans, Cho said, “As a company with our own content assets, we see endless potential for expansion. In the near term, we plan to extend our business model to e books and public data. Ultimately, we aim to expand into the Ministry of National Defense and B2C sectors.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com