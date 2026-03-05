[Selected Startups for the 2025 Leap Package by Gwangju Information & Content Agency] BlueCapsule, Developing ‘AIVS’ a Content Generation Platform for Real-Time Interactive AI Humans

Hyun Jung Park, CEO of BlueCapsule



BlueCapsule is the provider of ‘AIVS (AI Virtual Studio)’ a content generation platform featuring Full 3D AI humans capable of real-time interaction. The company has achieved significant milestones across various sectors, including game development, XR content production, and the establishment of interactive exhibition halls. It was founded in July 2021 by CEO Hyun Jung Park (48).“BlueCapsule opened its doors as a specialized firm in AI, Metaverse, and XR platforms”, Park explained. “Our greatest competitive advantage lies in the continuity between our people and our technology. Our core members, including myself, are veterans who have collaborated on various applications and game projects for nearly 15 years since 2009. Based on this robust teamwork and accumulated proprietary technology, I established BlueCapsule to provide customized services that converge new technologies. As a result, we successfully commercialized ‘Meta House’, a metaverse model house, right from our early stages and have consistently introduced diverse metaverse platforms and XR content to the market.”The flagship product is AIVS, a real-time interactive AI human platform. While conventional AI human services primarily rely on 2D video streaming, BlueCapsule’s adoption of a Full 3D framework sets it apart. “Through sophisticated 3D control technology, we provide far more dynamic screen presentations and maintain superior price competitiveness. Most importantly, since it operates in real time, bidirectional communication between the user and the AI human is possible. It is similar to having an anchor instantly answer your questions while you are watching the news”, Park added.While AIVS has proven its core technology over the past three years, the company has shifted its focus to a more specialized strategy due to the rapid evolution of the industry. Since early last year, BlueCapsule has concentrated on developing ‘EduSphere’ a model optimized specifically for the education sector.“If AIVS was the platform to prove our fundamental technology, EduSphere is the advanced model designed for maximum efficiency in actual educational settings”, said Park. “EduSphere actively utilizes AI to analyze PDF documents and automatically generate lecture content, including appropriate imagery and the AI human’s reactions. We have also enhanced accessibility by separating the system into an editor and a viewer. While currently provided as a PC application, we plan to launch a web-based SaaS viewer within this year, allowing anyone to easily access our technology regardless of location or device.”BlueCapsule currently employs 17 professionals. As a technology-driven enterprise, approximately 80% of the workforce consists of R&D specialists, ensuring formidable development capabilities.Regarding future plans, Park stated, “Our priority is to steadily introduce EduSphere to the market according to our planned phases. In the short term, we aim to solidify our foundation by reaching each milestone on our roadmap. Long-term, we plan to expand into the B2C market so that our services can be easily experienced in everyday life. Our ultimate goal is to create a world where technology naturally permeates people's lives.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com