Trans Bio Lab Pioneers Transparent Neural Electrodes and Flexible Semiconductor Devices

Seoul, South Korea – Trans Bio Lab, a dynamic startup specializing in advanced bio-electronic devices, is making waves with its innovative products, including transparent neural electrodes, flexible semiconductor devices, and cutting-edge sensors. Founded in September 2021 by Professor Dong-Wook Park of the University of Seoul, the company is at the forefront of research and development, striving to revolutionize the field of medical electrodes.Neural electrodes, essential tools in the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, have traditionally been expensive and heavily reliant on a few companies in USA and Europe. Trans Bio Lab aims to change this narrative by producing high-quality, cost-effective alternatives using new transparent electrode materials. These electrodes are designed to measure electrical signals from nerve cells and provide targeted electrical stimulation, with applications spanning from eye and heart disease to neurological and muscle disorders."Despite the high value of neural electrodes, most of the market is dominated by a few companies," said CEO Park. "Our goal is to develop and supply these critical devices cost-effectively, thereby increasing accessibility for research institutes, hospitals, and medical companies.“Trans Bio Lab's transparent neural electrodes, a novel product in the global market, are set to redefine the standards of medical imaging and neural research. The use of organic and inorganic materials not only ensures transparency and high permeability but also enhances biocompatibility, making these electrodes safer and more effective for patients.The company plans to launch its new hybrid neural electrode product later this year or early next year, targeting international market. With a focus on large-scale, low-cost production, these products are expected to significantly lower costs while maintaining superior performance in Electromyography (EMG) and brain wave detection.Trans Bio Lab is also gearing up for a major international push. The company has been selected to participate in CES 2025 in Las Vegas, where it will showcase its latest innovations to a global audience. In addition to expanding its market reach, Trans Bio Lab is actively seeking partnerships and investment opportunities to fuel its growth."In collaboration with Inscopix, a leading company in Silicon Valley, we are developing a transparent neural electrode system that we believe will attract significant interest from global universities and research institutes," said Park. "We are committed to growing steadily, not just in Korea but on the international stage, creating a company culture that fosters creativity, adaptability, and long-term value.“As Trans Bio Lab continues to innovate, the company is poised to make significant contributions to the medical technology sector, offering new hope for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders worldwide. With a strong team of experts and a clear vision for the future, Trans Bio Lab is set to become a global leader in bio-device technology.jinho LEE reporter jinho2323@hankyung.com