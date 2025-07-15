[Kyung Hee University Campus Town Startups 2025] Innermaeum: "Jasepyeobra," Posture-Correcting Bra Top

Minji Hwang, CEO of Innermaeum



Innermaeum is a startup dedicated to developing Jasepyeobra, a posture-correcting bra top. The company was founded in July 2024 by CEO Minji Hwang (27)."At Innermaeum, our philosophy is 'your mind is my mind,'" says CEO Hwang. "We're more than just a product company—we aspire to build a brand that combines functionality with style, empowering all women to maintain proper posture and embrace a healthy lifestyle.”The company’s flagship product is the Jasepyeobra bra top. It uniquely combines the firm support of a posture-correcting band with the everyday comfort of a typical bra. It is designed to allow wearers to maintain good posture easily throughout their daily routines. Developed with in-depth myological expertise, the product features specialized corrective materials, has undergone AI-driven functional testing, passed KCL safety certification, and holds a registered patent for its core technology. Building on this foundation, additional product lines are currently in development.“Jasepyeobra is a product with verified functionality and safety," says Hwang. “It has demonstrated an average improvement of 4.5 cm in shoulder alignment and has received official safety certification from KCL. Its ergonomic design provides effective posture correction while allowing comfortable and natural movement when worn. The greatest advantage is its versatility, making it suitable for various lifestyles, from daily activities to workouts.”The company validated its product-market fit through a successful crowdfunding campaign on Wadiz, surpassing its target by more than 6,000%. Based on this traction, Innermaeum is pursuing a B2C strategy focused on online sales. Currently, Jasepyeobra is sold through its official website, with upcoming launches planned on premium e-commerce platforms, such as Musinsa and 29CM.“From a marketing perspective, we’re preparing influencer collaborations on social media, viral campaigns based on authentic customer reviews, and targeted ads across health and fitness channels,” says Hwang. “We also plan to launch overseas crowdfunding campaigns, followed by formal expansion into global markets like the U.S. and Southeast Asia.”Innermaeum is now seeking strategic investments to scale its business. Particularly, the company intends to seek seed funding by leveraging its strong positioning in the premium posture-correcting athleisure segment and the technical scalability of its product line.So, how did CEO Hwang embark on her entrepreneurial journey? “I’ve spent much of my life working while seated, and I personally struggled with posture-related discomfort. I came to realize that this was a common concern, not just for me, but for my family and others around me. In my family, there are three women, and posture issues were part of our daily lives. I had a deep desire to hand on the improvement in the comfort of the people I love. Drawing from this personal experience and other insights I gained over the years, I began designing a product to address the problem. That process led me to discover a clear market opportunity and ultimately start my company. Initial funding came from personal savings and government grants. I established the foundation of the business through small-scale support programs in 2023, followed by participation in the Preliminary Startup Package and the Youth Startup Academy.”Reflecting on her journey, Hwang shares, “Entrepreneurship, to me, is a path where the results align with the effort you put in. Not every endeavor is a success, but when one does bear fruit, the sense of fulfillment is beyond words.”Looking ahead, Hwang says, “In modern society, posture problems are virtually unavoidable. Innermaeum aims to be more than a product—it aspires to be a lifestyle brand that becomes part of women’s everyday routines, offering the gift of healthy posture and well-being. Our ultimate goal is to grow into a trusted brand that customers seek out on their own.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com