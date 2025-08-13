[Sungkyunkwan University Campus Town Startups 2025] ‘PatchPie,’ which upcycles leftover fabric scraps into new handcrafted fabric accessories

Yedam Lee, CEO of PatchPie



Its signature product is a book cover made from upcycled fabric scraps, allowing users to express their taste and style

Due to the nature of fabric scraps, no two designs are ever the same, giving each product a strong sense of uniqueness

PatchPie is a startup that operates a sustainable brand, upcycling leftover fabric into a variety of eco-friendly fabric accessories. It was founded in March 2025 by Yedam Lee (22).CEO Lee explained, “PatchPie gives new life to fabric scraps that were on the verge of being discarded, rediscovering the value of leftover materials.” She added, “We aim to protect the environment, support the local economy, and offer consumers unique, one-of-a-kind products.”PatchPie’s signature product is a book cover made from upcycled fabric scraps. “Under the concept of 'clothing for books,' we aim to help people express their personal taste and emotions through our book covers. Each product is made in limited quantities per design, highlighting the distinctiveness and character of fabric scraps, which adds to their uniqueness. PatchPie will also be launching a range of fabric items, including scrunchies and pouches, all of which are meticulously handcrafted from premium leftover fabrics carefully curated by the brand.”PatchPie’s competitive edge lies in its rarity and high quality. Every product is crafted from leftover fabric, and because of the inherent variability in scraps, each design is unique and non-replicable. PatchPie receives premium-quality leftover fabrics, valued in the hundreds of thousands of won range, at no cost through its partnerships with the Jongno Fashion Support Center and the Seoul Sewing Business Association.“When people hear the term ‘fabric scraps,’ they usually think of leftover pieces sold in bulk at places like Gwangjang Market or Dongdaemun Market. However, the fabric scraps we source carry far more value than just leftover material. PatchPie ensures that no small fabric scraps from clothing production are overlooked. By sourcing fabric scraps of various sizes and materials directly from the streets of Changsin-dong, PatchPie enhances the rarity of each product. That’s why every piece of leftover fabric becomes a valuable resource. Notably, PatchPie works closely with veteran garment makers in Changsin-dong, each with over 30 years of expertise, to produce highly refined items marked by outstanding quality and sentimental detail. Rather than relying on large factories for rapid mass production, PatchPie collaborates closely with local sewing experts in Changsin-dong, engaging in continuous dialogue and feedback to ensure each product is crafted with meticulous attention to detail.”Initially, PatchPie introduced its brand philosophy and products through a Tumblbug crowdfunding campaign, establishing its first point of contact with customers. Later, it began official sales through Naver Smart Store.Each product is released in limited batches of six every two weeks, emphasizing the uniqueness and scarcity of the fabric scraps as a core part of the brand’s appeal. The brand also uses Instagram as its main branding channel, effectively establishing a strong sentimental and aesthetic identity. Rather than simply showcasing products, PatchPie connects emotionally with customers in their 20s and 30s through content that conveys the value of fabric scraps and the brand’s philosophy.On Offline, PatchPie regularly participates in various flea markets to meet customers in person and continuously improve its products by incorporating direct feedback.“We are currently operating under our own revenue model, but we plan to seek impact investment to establish a nationwide system for fabric scrap distribution and upcycling, broaden brand partnerships, and diversify our sales channels. As a sustainable brand, we aim to lay the foundation for creating greater environmental and social value.”What made CEO Lee decide to start a new company? “The starting point was a shared sense of urgency among our team, as we watched high-quality fabric being discarded daily in the fashion industry and asked ourselves, ‘Isn’t there a more meaningful way to use these materials?’ Initial funding came from personal savings and a small-scale Tumblbug crowdfunding campaign. In addition, support from the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Jongno Fashion Support Center enabled us to secure fabric and production resources, allowing us to launch the business officially.”After founding the company, CEO Lee said, “The most rewarding moment is when a piece of discarded fabric scrap is transformed into something cherished in someone’s daily life.” She added, “It’s also significantly meaningful to be able to provide stable work opportunities for local sewing artisans in Changsin-dong and Sindang-dong through our collaborations. I take great pride in knowing that our efforts are creating a virtuous cycle that connects the environment, the local community, and consumers.”In addition to CEO Lee, PatchPie is led by four co-founders—Si-eun Koo, Ji-hyun Myung, Soo-hyun Park, and Jin-young Yoo—who serve as all-rounders, covering everything from design and marketing to overall operations. CEO Lee said, "Our products are made in collaboration with skilled sewing artisans in Changsin-dong, and we strive to deliver not only high quality but also emotionally resonant design."Regarding future plans, CEO Lee stated, "To establish ourselves as a sustainable value-driven brand, we plan to collaborate with a variety of partners that share our environmental values and philosophy, in order to raise greater awareness about the value of fabric scraps." She added, "By increasing sales and expanding our customer base, we aim to build a self-sustaining brand model that allows us to repurpose even more leftover fabric."