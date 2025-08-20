[Sungkyunkwan University Campus Town Startups 2025] ‘Korea History Explanation Promotion Agency,’ a specialized educational institution that nurtures adults and youth as cultural tourism interpreters

Youngrae Kim, CEO of the Korea History Explanation Promotion Agency



- Offers a complete program for aspiring interpreters, combining in-depth subject knowledge with speech training for real-world guiding

- Training is provided by top experts in each field, including current and former teachers, historians, and certified tour interpreters

Founded by CEO Youngrae Kim in October 2020, the Korea History Explanation Promotion Agency trains youth and adults to become cultural heritage and tourism interpreters who promote the true value of Korean cultural assets to both domestic and international audiences.CEO Kim stated, “We go beyond simply delivering knowledge and provide systematic training that enables participants to work actively as interpreters.”At the core of the Korea History Explanation Promotion Agency’s training is helping prospective interpreters acquire structured historical knowledge while also developing the ability to deliver interpretations not only in Korean but also in foreign languages. The program includes lectures and hands-on training, and upon completion, participants have opportunities to work at various cultural heritage sites.It covers everything needed to become an interpreter, including cultural, tourism, and historical knowledge, as well as essential speech training for real-world guiding. Upon completing the program, participants actively engage as interpreters at real cultural heritage sites. The Korea History Explanation Promotion Agency actively supports both youth and adults in becoming cultural interpreters and unofficial ambassadors at tourist sites."What sets our training program apart is our diverse and highly experienced faculty, who go beyond rote learning to provide practical, hands-on training and close feedback from expert advisors tailored to real-world needs. Leading experts, including current and former educators, historians, and certified tour interpreters, serve as professional advisors, providing high-quality instruction and immersive training environments that closely mirror real-world guiding situations."A customized curriculum tailored for cultural tourism interpreters nationwide is also considered one of the program’s key strengths. The Korea History Explanation Promotion Agency designs its programs with content and methods tailored to the interests and learning levels of both youth and adults, making it easy for anyone to engage with and enjoy the learning experience. Recognized for its well-designed curriculum, the institute has conducted cultural tourism interpreter training and program operations not only in Seoul, but also in regions such as Gyeonggi Province and Gwangju Metropolitan City. This year as well, the institute is conducting a youth cultural heritage interpreter training program in partnership with the Hwasun Office of Education in Jeollanam-do."The Korea History Explanation Promotion Agency offers a foreign language interpretation program that compares and explores both Korean and world history, helping trainees develop the skills they need to operate on a global stage. In addition, the institute collaborates with a wide range of organizations, including private companies, government offices, public institutions, and schools, to provide trainees with diverse and high-quality opportunities for real-world engagement. Recognized for its values, the institute’s trained interpreters have introduced cultural heritage at prestigious sites such as Oksanseowon, designated by the National Heritage Administration (formerly the Cultural Heritage Administration), the K-Culture Landmark Joseon Royal Palaces, and even as elementary school interpreters guiding visitors through historic palaces."What made CEO Kim decide to start a new company? "For a long time, I’ve thought it would be wonderful if there were youth interpreters who could travel to tourist sites across the country and introduce the culture and historical landmarks of their own hometowns. That idea became the foundation for what is now the Korea History Explanation Promotion Agency. We initially began with programs for youth, but we now offer a wide range of cultural tourism programs that also include adults."Since founding the institute, CEO Kim shared, “I take great pride in the growth of our adult participants, but it is especially rewarding to see the remarkable development of our youth.” He added, “Many students initially view history as a dull subject filled with facts to memorize before they join the program. I experienced an incredible sense of fulfillment when I saw students who had once struggled to speak in front of strangers transform so confidently after completing the program.”Regarding future plans, CEO Kim stated, “Our goal is to expand the role of cultural and historical interpretation by collaborating with government offices, local municipalities, public institutions, education offices, and private companies—so that both adult and youth interpreters can research and present Korea’s culture and history at tourist sites across the country. We also plan to enhance our programs by actively incorporating digital technologies in line with the changing times. Beyond basic online programs, we plan to develop immersive educational content using virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies. This will enable aspiring interpreters to vividly experience cultural heritage sites and practice their interpretation skills without needing to visit the physical locations. In particular, we are researching the integration of an AI-based feedback system that can provide real-time coaching on pronunciation, pacing, and content structure during interpretation practice. We are also exploring ways to apply this technology not only to interpretation training, but to a wide range of speech education activities.”이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com