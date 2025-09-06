[Sungkyunkwan University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'DODOHAN cOLLABO,' a startup that not only recommends youth policies but also focuses on designing the future

Kyuhee Won, CEO of DODOHAN cOLLABO



"Open and Close accumulates quantitative and qualitative data on young people based on behavioral data, such as personal characteristics like age, place of residence, and employment type; policy searches; recommendation responses; and survey participation, going beyond simple traffic indicators. Based on this data, Open and Close distinguishes itself as a platform that can provide the government, public institutions, and companies with insights into policy demands, as well as the perceptions and behaviors of young people. In the end, Open and Close has an edge over others because it can create social inclusiveness and new policies at the same time by turning policy usage data into personalized skill indicators."DODOHAN cOLLABO is a startup founded to bridge the information gap and create social value. The company was founded in October 2019 by Kyuhee Won (38).Won stated, "We operate a personalized youth policy platform that enables young people to easily access and utilize the policies and information they require."DODOHAN cOLLABO's flagship service, Open and Close, is a data-driven youth policy platform that helps young people find and utilize the policies and information they need without getting lost in a sea of information."Open and Close quickly recommends personalized information from among thousands of youth policies. Through a simple questionnaire, users can find policies that are right for them, and the platform intuitively provides key information such as policy expiration dates, benefits, and application methods. This helps young people avoid wasting time searching for complex information and ensures that they don't miss out on necessary benefits."Won explained, "Open and Close is a platform designed to create real change in people's lives by improving access to policy information. It designs new infrastructure that connects policy and daily life using data accumulated in the process. We turn the user journey into data, from user acquisition to policy recommendations, content consumption, and actual application and life changes. Then, we convert the behavior-based conversion structure into profitable assets."Won said, "Open and Close's biggest competitive advantages are its data-based, personalized policy recommendation technology and user-friendly content strategy."Open and Close goes beyond simply providing information. It increases policy utilization rates and expands platform traffic through a data marketing strategy that combines content marketing and survey-based research. A significant portion of the total traffic originates from actual searches using 'policy search,' which demonstrates that Open and Close serves as a policy search tool rather than just a simple content platform.AI-based recommendations are processed into various formats, such as newsletters, card news, and YouTube videos, and they are delivered in a way that appeals to young people. Content closely related to their daily lives, such as 'special savings accounts for young people' and 'comparison of lease loans,' has led to high click-through rates and successful policy applications.Additionally, Open and Close operates a subscription-based content structure centered on a weekly newsletter and YouTube channel. It is steadily expanding its touchpoints with young people through participatory content, such as surveys and simulators.Regarding future plans, Won said, "We are preparing to expand our reach to a broader range of young people." "We are considering content and service structures that can address youth issues through various channels. For example, we are targeting young people who are about to enter society after graduating from high school and overseas young users who are coming to Korea to study or work. We are creating the next challenge for Open and Close by designing a safe entry point that connects policies and finances for those approaching finance for the first time. We plan to continue building a structure that can intervene in and change users' actual lives through policies and data. Ultimately, we aim to become a global platform that helps young people in Korea, Asia, and overseas access policies and finance."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com