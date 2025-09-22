[CEO of Seoul fintechlab 2 Startup] 'HIKIVE', developer of renewable energy token securities and an AI smart editor of securities registration statements

JB Lee, CEO of HIKIVE



Signed a three-party business agreement with Korea East-West Power Co., Ltd, and a financial institution

Passed the commissioned test of the Financial Regulatory Sandbox Scheme and entered the official system.

HIKIVE is a startup that develops token securities utilizing renewable energy and a smart editor for registration statements based on AI technology. The company was founded in December 2021 by CEO JB Lee (52)."HIKIVE applies blockchain and AI technologies to innovations on the next financial front," said CEO Lee. "This technology maximizes the efficiency of financial transactions and enhances ESG investor protection, leading to a sustainable and trustworthy digital financial ecosystem."HIKIVE is establishing a sustainable financial ecosystem through token securities that combine blockchain technology and renewable energy projects. HIKIVE is carrying out this project through a three-party business agreement with Korea East-West Power Co., Ltd, and financial institutions."HIKIVE's WonLET platform is a structure that enables institutional, public, and private investors to participate together, contributing to the expansion of sustainable financial markets and the popularization of ESG investments through the digitization of tangible assets. Token holders receive a portion of the power plant's operating income in the form of dividends, which provides stable and sustainable profitability based on tangible assets."The Smart Editor with AI Assistant is a solution designed to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of registration statements significantly. Smart Editor with AI-Assistant is a tool that minimizes errors and inefficiencies that can occur during the preparation of existing registration statements, while maximizing work convenience through an intuitive and user-friendly interface. Additionally, it has passed the commissioned test of the financial regulatory sandbox system recognized by the Financial Services Commission and has been integrated into the official system."By providing full compatibility with essential platforms such as the Data Analysis, Retrieval and Transfer System (DART) by the Financial Supervisory Service, we can actively target potential customers in the financial market both in Korea and abroad."HIKIVE aims to achieve stable sales through collaboration or joint business with financial institutions in Korea. Internationally, the company is leveraging the CEO's network and pipeline at this stage.What made CEO Lee decide to start a business? "When I started my business in Korea after living abroad for a long time, I felt that financial transactions in Korea are still complicated, and there is a lot to be improved in the system of token securities. I also felt that there was an imbalance between ESG management and profit distribution, which inspired me to start my own business.""For the first three years of foundation, we raised capital through shareholder contributions and established two stable business directions," CEO Lee said, adding, "Through this, we started our investment attraction activities from 2025.""Having rooted ourselves in the official financial system in Korea, we are planning to expand globally with the establishment and operation of branches in Singapore in the second half of 2025 and Dubai in the first half of 2026, enabling both onshore and offshore investment options," said CEO Lee.이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com