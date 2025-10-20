[The CEO of Jeju National University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] 'Locallow,' a healthy lifestyle rooted in traditional Korean jang

Park Misu, CEO of Locallow



Locallow is a company striving to become a global K-food brand that promotes a healthy, everyday lifestyle centered around traditional jang (fermented sauces). The company was founded by CEO Park misu (30) in June 2024.Locallow’s flagship product is 'HotTab,' a squeezable, low-sugar gochujang, designed for health-conscious customers who want to take care of their health easily every day by cooking. Its convenient, squeezable format makes it both easy to use and economical.“Its portability makes it perfect for camping, travel, and gifts. By removing the distinctive off-odors of traditional sauces, HotTab appeals to both international customers and those who previously avoided Korean traditional jang. It’s a low-sugar gochujang that preserves the palatability of Jeju garlic while reducing the typical aftertaste of allulose.”HotTab has 85% less sugar than conventional gochujang and comes in a convenient squeezable format. A key feature is its use of saccharified Jeju garlic powder, which raises the palatability to a level comparable to regular gochujang, making it a premium product.Locallow manages its social media presence and is developing overseas sales channels, planning for exports as new products are released.What led CEO Park to start the business? “Since childhood, I had a vague dream of globalizing Korean cuisine. Later, while working as a teacher, watching my students pursue their dreams inspired me to revisit my own, which ultimately led to founding this company. The business is backed by government support programs and the personal savings I built over my career.After launching, Park shared, “Nothing makes me happier than seeing reviews, saying our product is delicious. Because we work so hard to boost satisfaction, I feel an immense sense of pride when customers are genuinely delighted.”Regarding future plans, Park explained, “On the B2B side, we plan to supply school lunch programs. For B2C, we’ll focus on making our products more appealing to consumers in Korea and overseas.”This year, Locallow was selected for the Early-Stage Startup Package program operated by Jeju National University. The program supports startups under three years old with up to KRW 100 million in commercialization funding, as well as providing startup space, growth-oriented training, and mentoring from the host institution.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com