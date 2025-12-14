[Ewha Womans University Start-up Support Organization Startups 2025] ‘AI DUL Inc.’, a startup that developed the AI-based digital parenting app, ‘I-Angel’

Jaehee Kim, CEO of AI DUL Inc.





Professional parenting agents provide customized parenting information through one-on-one counseling

Expanding into a service that efficiently cares for the human spirit and promotes well-being across the lifespan

“The ‘I-Angel’ app, a digital parenting specialist based on AI and data, has been launched. AI DUL Inc. aims to expand into a service that uses data and AI-based technology to efficiently care for the human spirit and promote well-being across the lifespan. AI DUL Inc. aims to be a company that helps individuals live healthy and joyful lives by providing an optimized environment that suits their needs throughout their entire life journey. To achieve this, AI DUL Inc. uses innovative technology to support programs that promote child development, family relationships, and emotional behavior improvement in infants, toddlers, children, and adolescents through multimodal data. We also improve communication in adulthood and provide customized services throughout the lifespan. Currently, we are developing an app for adult couples and an emotional care app for older adults.”AI DUL Inc. is a startup that provides a professional parenting counseling agent app. The company was founded in June 2024 by CEO Jaehee Kim (49).She is currently a research professor at Yonsei University and has a Ph.D. in childhood studies. She has been an expert in child development, child psychology, parent education and counseling, and early childhood education for more than 15 years by working directly with parents and teachers. She is also an expert in developing prevention programs for children and parents, data analysis, and AI convergence research.AI DUL Inc. was founded by specialists in child and family relationships to provide high-quality parenting and family mental health services based on scientific research and data and customized for families.AI DUL Inc.’s I-Angel app is a family-specific parenting counseling agent app based on social science research data and AI technology. The app allows prospective parents and parents to check the type of individual characteristics of themselves, their spouse, and their children, and the type (conformity) of the combination of characteristics between families, and provides individually customized parenting information and solutions through one-on-one counseling by a specialist parenting agent who has a good understanding of the family situation through various specialized tests. The app helps parents raise their children correctly by providing an overview of their child’s growth process and making it easy for those uncomfortable with visiting counseling centers to receive help from specialists.Unlike existing parenting services, which are limited to providing general parenting content, I-Angel intervenes with experts to provide customized information that considers individual family characteristics. I-Angel is innovative because it is an AI-based service that automatically provides customized parenting information and services without requiring parents to search for information.“With AI technology based on expertise and data, I-Angel is the first expert app in Korea to provide sustainable solutions from birth to adulthood. Most services simply end with a psychological test report or are limited to a specific age group. We developed it to provide daily, practical monitoring that counseling centers cannot offer.”Since the launch of the app, the company has participated in the Digital Media Tech Show at KINTEX 2025, the Seoul Career+up Fair in Seoul, and the Seoul International Young Children Education & Kidsfair at COEX to promote the app and gain users. In addition, the company has signed an MoU with the Seoul Child Edu-Care Center Association and is introducing the expertise of I-Angel’s service to parents through specialist lectures.Regarding future plans, Kim stated, “In partnership with educational institutions, we will accelerate the development of a teacher app that helps teachers understand children’s characteristics and guide them well, as well as cognitive, emotional, and behavioral improvement programs tailored to children’s characteristics. We will also develop various programs to promote child growth and prepare for global expansion through industry-academic cooperation with specialized institutions in Northern Europe and the U.S. and domestic universities (e.g., Yonsei University). Furthermore, the next step will be to develop the services for older people we are preparing with partners and to make them available in conjunction with government agencies.”Founded: June 2024Main business: digital parenting expert app, digital wellness care service, digital child education service, MyData building businessAchievements: Selected as a Pre-Startup Package and an outstanding company in 2024; Selected as the winner of the Seoul Campus Town Startup Competition (Ewha Womans University) in 2025; Applied for a patent for a family characteristic typing analyzing model and system in 2024; Applied for an overseas PCT in 2025; Launched the I-Angel app service; Built a websitereporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com