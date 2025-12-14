[IBK Changgong Gwangju Startup CEO] NODCURE, Developing Microbiome Based Health Functional Foods and Pharmaceuticals

Jonghwan Park CEO of NODCURE



NODCURE is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of microbiome based health functional foods and pharmaceuticals. With strong participation from academic researchers, the company is also developing advanced veterinary biologics such as immune oncology therapeutics, while offering a range of research service solutions. The company was founded in November 2021 by CEO Jonghwan Park.One of NODCURE’s flagship pharmaceutical pipelines centers on microbiome derived materials designed to control metastatic melanoma. The company completed GLP toxicity studies in 2025 and is now preparing an IND application for a Phase 1 clinical trial following CMC development of its drug product.In the health functional food sector, NODCURE is developing a probiotic ingredient using the Lactobacillus plantarum NCHBL 004 strain, originally isolated from honeybee lactic acid bacteria. The strain is being developed as an ingredient supporting body fat reduction, and is currently under individual recognition review by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS).Products developed from the heat killed form of the NCHBL 004 strain postbiotics have already reached the market. The human use postbiotic product Dangssinege was launched last year, followed by HelloTails, a companion animal supplement. In November, the company released Betiom, a postbiotic product exclusively for veterinary hospitals. NODCURE also commercialized EveTime, a functional food targeting women’s menopausal health and bone support.“Amid an aging society and rising GDP, public interest in health continues to grow. Our greatest strength lies in the participation of university professors as key founding members, allowing us to achieve an exceptional level of scientific validation compared to other materials,” CEO Park emphasized.Many commercial probiotics on the market contain mixed strains whose individual functions are unclear. In contrast, NODCURE scientifically verifies the efficacy of its strains through in vitro and in vivo studies, supported by its robust R&D infrastructure. The company further strengthens scientific credibility through patent filings and publications in international journals. Notably, NODCURE has demonstrated that its strains maintain equivalent efficacy even in heat killed postbiotic form, enabling wide applicability across various food formulations. The company is already supplying raw materials to more than two corporate clients, with sales steadily increasing.As an R&D focused company, NODCURE does not conduct direct distribution or retail sales. “We are pursuing a B2B model centered on raw materials and finished products,” Park explained. “We are currently in discussion with major corporations regarding exclusive supply of individually recognized materials and with distribution specialized companies for postbiotic finished products. For Betiom, our veterinary exclusive product, we partnered with distributor TheHillvet. In September, we expanded into the pharmaceutical channel by supplying private label products to ‘All Pharmacies,’ a platform dedicated to pharmacists.”NODCURE has secured more than 1.1 billion KRW in investment from Korea Technology Finance Corporation and Korea University of Science & Technology Holdings. In 2024, the company attracted an additional 1.7 billion KRW from individual investment associations and NuriFeed Co., Ltd. NODCURE is currently raising a Series A round to support the development of new individually recognized materials and advanced veterinary immuno oncology biologics.Reflecting on his path to entrepreneurship, Park shared, “Based on my 20 years of expertise as a professor specializing in laboratory animal medicine at Chonnam National University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, I founded NODCURE to commercialize the results of my research rather than keeping them confined to academic work.”Looking ahead, Park stated, “Our long term vision is to establish a comprehensive One Health based healthcare portfolio. In the short term, we aim to boost revenue through the development and commercialization of individually recognized materials. In the mid to long term, we plan to develop advanced veterinary immune oncology biologics and human therapeutics.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com