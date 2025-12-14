[IBK Changgong Gwangju Startup CEO] MAiN Space, Developer of AI-Driven 3D Spatial Design Automation Solutions

Jung-Hyun Eom, CEO of MAiN Space



– Flagship product ‘Kkumin’ an AI interior design service that generates highly realistic and immersive virtual spaces

– Provides optimized layouts for furniture and home appliances, while instantly producing construction estimates and detailed work statements

MAiN Space develops technology that automatically generates 3D designs for all types of human living spaces including interior design and architectural planning using AI. Powered by high-quality real-world spatial data, the company's technology specializes in realistic 3D spatial modeling that closely mirrors physical environments. CEO Jung-Hyun Eom founded the company in January 2023."Our 3D spatial generation technology delivers fast, accurate, and highly realistic 3D models for industries such as construction, home appliances, furniture, and real estate any sector that requires spatial design and visualization. With this expertise, our goal is to become a global leader in the 3D spatial design market." Eom said.The company's flagship product is Kkumin, an AI interior design service that automatically creates hyper-realistic, visually convincing 3D virtual spaces. The service generates optimized spatial designs by reflecting the user's purpose, layout, size, budget, and preferred style. This allows anyone to design and visualize their own space easily, dramatically reducing design time by up to 99% while maximizing cost efficiency.Kkumin's competitiveness lies in two key strengths, first, its ability to automatically generate personalized 3D spaces with optimized layouts for furniture and appliances; and second, its capacity to instantly produce construction estimates and detailed project statements based on the generated design.MAiN Space launched its service in January 2025 and is currently providing it to interior design companies. The team has secured clients by exhibiting at relevant industry fairs and visiting companies directly. Beginning in 2026, the company plans to expand its service to general consumers, enabling anyone to prepare interior projects with ease.In June 2025, MAiN Space secured seed investment from Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance, a TIPS operating partner. With this validation of its market potential, the company is preparing to attract a Series A investment round in the second half of 2026.On his motivation for founding the startup, Eom said, "In the interior design industry, misunderstandings and distrust often arise due to 'visual perception gaps' between customers and providers. I wanted to solve this problem. By utilizing 3D automated modeling technology, we built a system where both sides can view and share the same results at a glance. We secured funding through government support programs and the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund."Reflecting on the journey since founding the company, he added, "The greatest reward is seeing how our technology helps people better understand and trust each other."Looking ahead, Eom stated, "Our goal is to provide consumers with a convenient experience where they can create spaces that truly reflect who they are at a reasonable cost powered by innovative IT technology. At the same time, we aim to become a trusted partner that helps interior companies communicate effectively with customers and deliver high-quality workmanship."