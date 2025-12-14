[IBK Changgong Gwangju Startup CEO] Hitit Soft, A Cloud AI Based No Code Builder Platform

Ju Hyun JUNG, CEO of Hitit Soft



-Flagship product “Maderr” enables influencers to build their own brand stores in just minutes



-Solves long standing issues of high platform fees and slow payment cycles

Hitit Soft is a cloud AI powered no code builder company founded with the vision of creating “a world where anyone can achieve their dreams online without IT skills.” Its mission is to enable anyone regardless of development experience to turn ideas into reality by building websites and apps using cloud and AI technology. The company was founded in June 2021 by CEO Ju Hyun Jung (37).The company’s flagship product, Maderr, allows influencers to create their own brand stores within minutes. It is a cloud AI based e commerce builder that enables multiple influencers to sell products together. Previously, launching an online store required developer assistance or complex mall building software. Maderr fully automates this process anyone who can use Instagram can open an online store and even generate an app in under five minutes.Maderr’s core competitive advantage is that influencers can independently build and run a brand store in just five minutes simply by using Instagram. This is made possible by the platform’s AI and cloud based no code builder system. Maderr also resolves long standing industry pain points: high platform commissions and slow payment settlements. Because stores operate as independent brand malls, users avoid the typical 15 20% platform fee, and settlement times are shortened from an average of 15 days to within five days. This enables influencers to secure stable revenue and grow their brands more efficiently.Another key differentiator is its “collaboration marketplace system.” Influencers can link their individual stores to sell products together, creating marketplace like network effects. This helps early stage brands grow far more quickly. In addition, Maderr is integrated with Google Cloud’s global infrastructure and payment partners such as PayPal, enabling immediate access to international customers from the moment a store is launched.“Maderr is more than just a technology platform it solves real influencer pain points and reshapes the market structure by providing infrastructure, global payments, and AI driven automation,” CEO Jung said.Hitit Soft is currently validating PMF (Product Market Fit) in Korea’s 30 trillion won social commerce market. One notable vertical is Ovenlink, a specialized service for influencer dessert brands. Dessert creators can launch their own online stores in under five minutes and sell branded products. The collaboration marketplace system enables influencers to co sell items, creating marketplace effects that accelerate early brand growth.More than 30 regional dessert influencers are already participating, hosting daily delivery events. The platform recently recorded KRW 30 million in daily GMV and achieved approximately 1,779% growth compared to the first half of the year. Beyond dessert brands, Hitit Soft is preparing to expand into creator sectors such as craft studios and illustration stationery, further realizing its core value “a world where anyone can launch an online business through AI.”Hitit Soft secured Seed investment from global accelerator SparkLabs in June 2023. The company has since validated its business potential through CES Innovation Award recognition, participation in IBK Changgong, and SK Telecom’s AI Startup Accelerator program. It is now preparing for a Pre Series A round based on upcoming Q1 traction.Looking ahead, CEO Jung said, “So far, we have focused on enabling anyone to start an online business with ease. Our next goal is to expand beyond Korea and bring this experience to the global market.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com