[2025 Kyung Hee University Campus Town Startup CEO] TYPE, AI-POWERED MARKETING FOR PEAK PERFORMANCE

Jieun Kim TYPE



Our Competitive Strength: Leveraging Proprietary Data and Marketing Expertise

Our mission: Empowering More Individuals through Marketing and AI Capabilities

TYPE is a startup operating an AI-based performance optimization marketing agency. CEO Jieun Kim (24), who graduated from Korea University’s Department of Food Science and Biotechnology in February, built a diverse portfolio of entrepreneurial experiences during college through internships and projects. Most recently, she participated in item discovery and team building through the Yonsei–Korea University Joint Startup Society."In marketing, the key is to extract maximum results within a limited time and budget," CEO Kim explains.“But identifying and optimizing target metrics, such as CTR, CPC, or watch time, can take significant time and money. I started thinking how useful it would be if we could predict performance indicators and refine campaigns beforehand using data and AI. Based on the real-world agency experience driving revenue growth, coupled with my co-founder's experience in AI-related product production, I decided to establish TYPE to bring this idea to life."Kim emphasizes that TYPE’s ultimate mission is to help more people through the team's core competencies in marketing and AI. “While we recently solidified our direction through a pivot—and there may be future changes—the mission itself won’t change.”“Our competitive advantage lies in our domain-specific marketing expertise, particularly in the interior design sector, and our proprietary marketing performance data,” Kim notes. "A major advantage of our product is that it solves a problem people are willing to pay for, allowing us to generate revenue from the outset."In its early stages, TYPE operated as a marketing agency that solved clear, specific client problems, without spending on ads. Clients were acquired through cold calls, emails, and direct outreach. “Satisfied clients began referring us, and we’ve seen new traffic from our content on our own Threads channel,” Kim says. “At this point, we’re no longer accepting simple agency service requests, but we’re focused on building out our performance optimization model.”"Even after the development of marketing performance prediction and optimization features, our go-to-market approach will stay the same,” she adds. "Rather than relying on paid marketing, we plan to focus on content and CRM marketing that can naturally attract users with significant needs."What led Kim to start her company? "Upon reaching adulthood and discovering the joy of earning my own income, I naturally began engaging with books in the field of business and economics," she shared. “Realizing I could generate income purely through my own ideas and capabilities, without necessarily following an academic-to-employment path, became a turning point. From that moment on, I felt a strong attraction to entrepreneurship, which led me to gain diverse experiences in the startup world. I participated in hackathons, joined startup societies, and even ran a space rental business. The more I engaged in these activities, the more I realized that this is what I truly enjoy and excel at. Ultimately, I believe earning money is about providing value to the world. "I am continuing my entrepreneurial journey, seeking ways to make 200% use of my marketing capabilities and deliver a greater impact to the world in a short timeframe."After founding the company, Kim shared, “I feel true joy and fulfillment when I can see that I’ve created value in the world, whether through customer feedback or actual revenue.”Regarding her future plans, Kim said, “Our ultimate mission is to help more people through our capabilities in marketing and AI. Our current goal is to grow every day so we can achieve that mission more quickly and joyfully.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com