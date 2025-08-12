[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] MotiUs, a startup, developed 'Foodin,' an AI-based diet management app

CEO of MotiUs, JUN YONGUN



Foodin allows users to easily record their diet with just a single photo, even in their busy daily lives

The AI automatically analyzes calories and nutrients and provides the daily recommended intake

MotiUs is a startup developing the AI-based diet management app Foodin. The company was founded in May 2024 by CEO JUN YONGUN (35).JUN said, "MotiUs aims to provide a diet that anyone can succeed with," adding, "Foodin is a healthcare service that helps users easily record their diets with just a photo in their busy daily lives and receive systematic management."With Foodin, users simply take photos of their meals, and the app's AI automatically analyzes the calories and nutrients. The app then provides customized reports that compare each user's daily recommended intake with their individual weight changes and activity levels."Foodin's competitive advantage is its low barrier to entry. Unlike existing diet apps, users don't need to search for food names one by one. They can simply take photos, and the analysis is complete. This makes it easy for anyone to get started. The accuracy of our AI-based diet analysis is our strength. We built our own design based on KFDA data, and it is highly usable because it can match similar foods. Foodin helps users form habits through daily check-in missions and report feedback rather than simply recording data thanks to its behavior-inducing structure, which makes it highly satisfying."Foodin secures early users through social media community management and KakaoTalk challenge groups. The structure of the check-in challenge naturally lends itself to going viral as content. We are also preparing influencer collaborations and partnership marketing with health food commerce platforms."MotiUs has developed its products through government support projects and plans to attract seed investment in the second half of this year. After securing users and advancing data, the company will attract investment by fully implementing subscription and commerce revenue models.What made CEO JUN decide to start a new company? "I have personally failed many times at dieting. The question, ‘Why can't I succeed at dieting if I just stick with it?’ served as the inspiration for creating the company. I decided to create an app that helps users keep records and form habits. During the initial stages, we successfully developed a minimum viable product (MVP) and conducted beta testing, supported by startup support funds and small-scale funding."JUN continued, "The most rewarding part is when users tell me directly that the app was helpful or that they didn't fail this time. In particular, when I see users gaining confidence by checking in every day, I realize that we are creating a service that changes people's habits, not just a simple app."MotiUs has three core employees, each responsible for development, design, and content planning. The company also collaborates with external nutritionists and exercise experts for challenge coaching and is gradually strengthening its healthcare expertise.Regarding future plans, Jun said, "In the short term, we will launch the official app and expand subscription-based premium reports, as well as commerce and diet hot deal features. After that, we will expand into senior health management and the overseas diet market. Our ultimate goal is to establish ourselves as a 'sustainable diet platform' that anyone can successfully use."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com