[Sungkyunkwan University Campus Town Startups 2025] ‘Fade-in,’ which operates ‘Seohwa,’ a women's clothing brand that captures the unique elegance of Korean tradition

Fade-in is a startup that operates ‘Seowha,’ a women’s fashion brand that captures the unique elegance of Korean tradition. It was founded in July 2024 by Suejin Park (29).While studying Korean music composition as an undergraduate, CEO Park developed a deep appreciation for traditional arts. She began her journey into fashion by designing fusion hanbok for stage performances.“I’ve been interested in clothing for a long time, but I was especially drawn to the beauty and form of traditional garments reinterpreted in a modern way. That design approach was so captivating, and its limitless potential is what led me here. Seowha was originally launched to design ‘fusion hanbok for special occasions.’ As the brand matured, however, it became apparent that the term ‘fusion hanbok’ was limiting, and the concept of ‘modern womenswear inspired by traditional hanbok’ better reflected its refined direction. Through actual product sales and customer feedback, we realized that the term ‘fusion hanbok’ still feels somewhat distant or unfamiliar when it comes to everyday wear.”Seowha’s pieces are inspired by traditional silhouettes, but reinterpreted with a modern and elegant sensibility using high-quality materials such as cotton, linen, and wool. Thanks to its in-house manufacturing capabilities, the brand is actively expanding its B2B partnerships across various categories, including hanbok, everyday clothing, and traditional accessories. In particular, it plays a key role in supporting mass production needs that are difficult to fulfill through one-on-one handcrafted methods.“We work with a former wedding dress maker and collaborate with specialized domestic factories, which allows us to maintain high standards in both pattern design and garment construction. We also carefully select premium, higher-end fabrics for our materials. Because we aim to create ‘clothing for meaningful occasions,’ such as wedding guest outfits, formal introductions, or reception dresses, we prioritize craftsmanship above all to ensure customer satisfaction.”Seowha is currently preparing its 26SS collection and plans to expand into the global market upon its release. Notably, the brand has been officially invited to participate in Vancouver Fashion Week in Canada. The brand plans to use this opportunity as a springboard to enter English-speaking markets. CEO Park stated, “After the collection launch, we plan to ramp up our marketing efforts through lookbook-driven social media content, digital advertising, and onboarding to online platforms.”“Although I haven’t secured direct investment yet, I’m always open to opportunities if they arise. However, given that the valuation of a fashion brand largely depends on the designer’s individual capabilities, I plan to pursue investment only after presenting a clear brand story and direction through at least three collections.”What made CEO Park decide to start the business? “Rather than aiming to become a businessperson from the start, I began this project out of a desire to pursue something I genuinely cared about. I truly enjoyed every step of the process, including designing, researching fabrics, running our own online store, and organizing photo shoots. Along the way, I found myself writing business plans and applying for support programs, which naturally led to launching the business. In the early stages, I utilized government commercialization funding through the Small Enterprise and Market Service (SEMAS) and Gangbuk Youth Startup Maru. Currently, I’m also receiving support from the SKKU Campus Town program while pursuing my master’s degree at Sungkyunkwan University. After developing the products, I secured production funding and tested customer response through Tumblbug crowdfunding, which eventually led to launching a fifth round of funding.”After launching the business, CEO Park said, “The happiest moments are when a product turns out really well, and when someone truly loves it.” She added, “Lately, as we prepare for our next collection and work on refreshing our logo and online store, I feel a deep sense of satisfaction watching everything come together, step by step. Every part of the process feels like an extension of the creative journey and a source of fulfillment.”Regarding the future, CEO Park said, “In the short term, our goal is to successfully launch the 26SS collection and make a strong impression at international fashion shows. After that, I hope to participate in Seoul Fashion Week to further enhance brand awareness.” She added, “We also plan to expand our B2B collaborations while building a global distribution network.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com