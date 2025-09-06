[Sungkyunkwan University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'LINKIVE,' a startup that provides an affiliate marketing service called 'What's In My' for influencer sponsorships

Soohwan Kim, CEO of LINKIVE



Brands only pay advertising costs for results achieved by influencers

Real-time optimization of high ROAS for company-owned online shopping malls to increase sales

LINKIVE operates FAVY, a service that allows users to easily view and purchase products featured in YouTube and Instagram content, as well as AD&, a comprehensive influencer marketing agency. The company was founded in May 2022 by CEO Soohwan Kim.In July of this year, LINKIVE launched a new business called 'What's In My.' This sponsored affiliate marketing service allows brands to pay advertising fees only for results achieved by influencers."We connect brands that need influencer marketing with influencers. Then, we help the influencers wear the sponsored products before shooting YouTube and Instagram content. Afterward, when the products appear in the influencers' content and are sold on the brand's online shopping mall, the brand pays marketing fees only for the sales generated."According to the results of a private beta test, one fashion brand utilizing What's In My experienced a 5.7-fold increase in sales and a sevenfold increase in new member sign-ups on its online shopping mall."One influencer collaborating with What's In My generated over 80 million won in sales on the first day through content featuring sponsored products. When viewers become interested in the featured products, 'What's In My''s customer dropout prevention AI model helps them purchase them without interruption. What's In My acts as a bridge between content and commerce, leading to high purchase conversion rates."What's In My helps brands build CRM marketing data by analyzing the original customer data (payment amounts and purchase behavior patterns) of those who visit their online shopping malls through products featured in influencer content.Kim said, "What's In My enables brands to maintain high ROAS in real time through their online shopping malls, eliminating the need for marketing experts and increasing sales."LINKIVE has secured 'What's In My' customers, as well as about 300 brands with which it has collaborated."We are actively utilizing LINKIVE's influencer network. What's In My's corporation also operates a comprehensive agency for influencer marketing. Through influencer marketing collaborations with major enterprises such as Disney, Pixar, and CJ OLIVE YOUNG, we maintain relationships with influencers we have worked with in the past. Based on this, we are focusing on securing new business customers."In March of this year, LINKIVE received investment funding from Primer, the first investment accelerator in the Republic of Korea, and is aiming for a Series A round in the second half of this year.Regarding future plans, Kim said, "The appeal of the creator economy market is that it can attract people with various interests centered on IP. Since the target audience (fandom) differs depending on the creator, I think that, with 100 creators, there can be 100 target groups and products. We will focus on building trust with startups' brands and creator networks."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com