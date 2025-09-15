[CEO of Seoul fintechlab 2 Startup] 'CUrrency UNITed', a company that provides online currency exchange services through an application.

Yun Min Sung, CEO of CUrrency UNITed



Developed ‘Cuunit’, a non-face-to-face currency exchange service with no exchange fees and no transaction fees.

Users can trade at their basic exchange rates through the quote window.

Founded in August 2022 by CEO Yun Min Sung (49), CUrrency UNITed is a startup that provides online currency exchange services through an application."Every time I send money to my family studying abroad, I spend a lot of time searching for better exchange fees and preferential coupons. To stop this unnecessary waste of time and money, I developed a platform called ‘Cuunit’ using over 20 years of software development experience. CUrrency UNITed is a team united by a single vision to settle these unreasonable problems."Cuunit is a non-face-to-face currency exchange service with no exchange fees and no transaction fees. What sets Cuunit apart from other services is that it allows you to trade at a quoted rate. The basic exchange rates you experience at your bank or other currency exchange services are determined by the buying and selling rates quoted by the financial company at the time. However, Cuunit has the competitive advantage of offering a quote window similar to that of stocks, allowing each user to trade at their own preferred basic exchange rates."In simple terms, we have transferred the power of currency exchange from the supplier to the consumer. The quoting system has enabled currency hedging, and the currency market has seen an increase in investment-type transactions aimed at currency arbitrage, beyond general purposes such as traveling and studying abroad."CUrrency UNITed plans to raise more than KRW 1 billion this year. The company is eager to find and convince investment firms that can help it grow.What made CEO Yun decide to start a business? "After experiencing the inconvenience of currency exchange firsthand, which everyone can empathize with, I decided to start my own business to solve this problem. The initial funding came from my overdraft account, and I approached the business with a do-it-yourself attitude. If my item didn't pass the preliminary and initial startup package screening, it would have had no chance of success. So I challenged myself to prove it by submitting ideas to government-funded programs.""Since starting the company, I'm proud to have been able to convince people in the financial sector with vested interests to agree and work together on the changing currency exchange market," said Yun, CEO. "It's rewarding to see Cuunit services for customers have such a positive impact."CUrrency UNITed is a team, comprising six developers who prioritize customer convenience with robust technology, one marketer who engages with customers and delivers value, and one planner who carefully designs the service's direction.In addition, with a CFO who brings 26 years of financial expertise from JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley, and a CBO who has led brand strategy and refined customer experience at Kakao and Value Map, we are all committed to providing better services."We will fully share the profits that should go to our customers," CEO Yun said about his plans. "We will create trusted services that benefit everyone." "Our goal is to create a new cash cow based on customer data," he added.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com