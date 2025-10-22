[2025 SNU Campus Town Startup CEO] ‘Read My Saju,’ Provider of a Traditional Saju Service that Global Users Can Trust

PARK JEONG HOON, CEO of Read My Saju



Read My Saju is creating a platform that goes beyond reading saju fortunes by analyzing each person’s traits and times to provide the guidance and courage that will enable them to make the right decisions at critical moments in life. It was launched in October 2025 by CEO PARK JEONG HOON (26).The free lite content includes an SBTI (saju-based type indicator) test, My Saju Animal, Your Daily Fortune, and AI chatbot consultations, while the paid content includes in-depth solutions such as personalized horoscope reports, a marital compatibility test, one-on-one consulting, and more.“Our ultimate goal is simple. It’s for people who worry, ‘What choices do I have to make today?’ We want to empower them to understand themselves clearly, set a direction, and then act. We are designing it to be intuitive for English speakers as well, not just Koreans.”Read My Saju targets women in their 20s and 30s, as well as members of the global MZ generation who are seeking self-understanding and healing. There are many important decisions in life—about relationships, careers, finances—yet the reality is that reliable, professional advice is scarce. So CEO PARK reinterpreted saju as a data-driven tool for self-understanding, beyond mere fortune-telling.Read My Saju’s biggest competitive advantages are its expertise and global scalability. “Researching existing saju applications, l could see that they were designed with a focus on program developers or business operators. No matter how abundant or how compelling the content was, to a fortune-telling expert, it was no more than empty rhetoric. So I started with the goal of providing reasonable and professional results, even if it meant reducing the number of services we offered.”Many fortune-telling services rely on simple English translations or untrustworthy AI outputs. Read My Saju is creating a fortune-telling service based on the data and published papers of Professor Shin Jeong-won, who has researched and lectured on fortune-telling for over 20 years.“Professor Shin Jeong-won, a member of the team, studied the I Ching for her PhD and is the only full-time university professor in Korea specializing in saju and fortune-telling studies. Professor Shin Jeong-won has also been working to introduce Korean saju to the world in English for the past 20 years. Professor Shin Jeong-won has actually serialized over 600 fortune-telling columns in major overseas dailies, including the Korea Times, and ‘Your Daily Fortune,’ published in partnership with Best of Korea, gets over 100,000 views annually. With over 40,000 active users, this content has already been proven in the market.”The company is developing its service in collaboration with CEO Seo Jang-won of the development company Toktokhan dev. CEO Seo Jang-won was selected for Forbes Korea’s Deep Enterprise-Tech 30 Under 30 list. With its outstanding development capabilities, ‘Toktokhan dev’ has collaborated with companies such as Kakao and Baemin, been acquired by kmong, and won the Red Dot Design Award for its exceptional design capabilities.Read My Saju operates its own SNS channels and is currently promoting and marketing its brand with a focus on video content. “Our channels include Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and Threads, and we produce bilingual content targeting audiences in Korea and overseas. We are also collaborating with overseas partners to consistently upload content explaining Korean saju and ‘Your Daily Fortune,’ while monitoring traffic and engagement data. Once the service launches in mid-October, we plan to conduct a focused campaign targeting the 40,000 users we have already secured.”Offline, the company operates a pop-up booth at a youth festival in Mapo-gu to directly engage with the approximately 30,000 festival-goers. It is now providing experiences to both Koreans and foreigners in the Hongdae area, and plans to build on this success to expand globally.Regarding future plans, CEO PARK said, “Our aim isn’t simply providing a saju service,” and added, “I want to grow into a company that has a positive effect on peoples lifestyles.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com