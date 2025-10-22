[The CEO of Jeju National University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] 'Reproduction,' operating ARTWORKER, a global network platform for creators

Jeon Ji, CEO of Reproduction



Reproduction is the company behind 'ARTWORKER,' a global network platform for creators. CEO Jeon Ji (36) officially launched the ARTWORKER service on the App Store in January 2025.ARTWORKER is a platform where artists and creators worldwide can showcase their work, connect with portfolio-based projects, and manage their own careers. It helps artists from various fields—such as music, video, acting, and design—to brand and monetize their careers without an agency."ARTWORKER is a creator network platform with a 'LinkedIn + Spotify structure. Creators upload their profiles and work in a portfolio format, allowing them to connect directly with global clients or fellow artists. We provide a structure that supports global expansion through a branding toolkit (e.g., English websites, business cards) and enables users to discover and participate in new projects."ARTWORKER is already generating revenue, with projects such as OSTs, music videos, and websites being successfully matched and executed on the platform. CEO Jeon said, "Our system lets users create a high-quality portfolio, business card, and website in just five minutes by generating a single profile card that showcases their work and promotions. The app has already been downloaded in 17 countries, attracting a diverse range of artists and clients. We are also in the process of signing MOUs."ARTWORKER drives organic user acquisition through its creator-focused Instagram channel, collaborative campaigns, and open contests.“We also engage artists directly by hosting a variety of offline events. "At the same time, we collaborate with established brands and producers, including PGK, to run B2B marketing initiatives."To date, Reproduction has raised a total of KRW 1 billion in investment and is preparing for a Pre-A funding round in the second half of 2025.What led CEO Jeon to start the company? "I felt that artists needed an infrastructure where they could build their own careers independently—outside the traditional agency system. I decided to start this company to directly address the structural inefficiencies I experienced in the entertainment industry and various arts fields, and to prepare for the coming era. Our initial capital was secured through angel investments (KRW 300 million) and government grants, including KRW 100 million from the Jeju startup fund."After launching, CEO Jeon remarked, "When I see new artists (actors, models) matched on our platform debut as ad models or earn from OST work and brand campaigns, I feel a deep sense of fulfillment—we’re not just running a platform, we’re creating a system that generates opportunities. Every time we receive voluntary participation and encouragement from users, it strengthens my conviction in the direction of our service."Reproduction currently operates with a seven-member team, handling both in-house content production and platform management. Regarding future plans, CEO Jeon said, "In the second half of 2025, we will advance our business model by commercializing subscription and toolkit services. By 2026, we aim to secure creator pipelines in Southeast Asia and Japan, and by 2027, our goal is to have over 100,000 artists and more than 300 brand collaborations." She added, "In the long term, we want to grow into the infrastructure platform for the creator ecosystem of a new era."이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com