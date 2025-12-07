[2025 Kwangwoon University Industry-Academic Collaboration Foundation Startups CEO] ‘DATA SKETCHERS,’ a startup that provides a one-click website creation service based on Notion

SINBUM CHOI, CEO of DATA SKETCHERS (Incubation company at Gangbuk Youth Startup Maru)



-Developing a no-code platform that converts Notion pages into professional websites in just three minutes

-Reducing the process from at least 15 hours to just three minutes, saving more than 99% of the time

“Under the vision of ‘giving meaning to the world through data,’ DATA SKETCHERS operates D-SKET, a no-code website creation platform. We provide an innovative service that allows Notion users to create professional websites in just three minutes. We plan to adjust the level of customization available for the website templates provided to customers. Customers can modify and redesign the layout according to their preferences.”DATA SKETCHERS is a startup developing ‘D-SKET,’ a one-click website creation platform based on Notion. CEO Sinbum Choi (35) founded the company in June 2025.CEO Choi holds a master’s degree in computer science and has worked on ERP and SAP backend development for large-scale projects at companies such as Samsung Miracom, LF, and a pharmaceutical firm. He also served as a web backend instructor at Elice Coding.D-SKET is a no-code platform that converts Notion pages into professional websites in just three minutes. Users can create content in the Notion workspace they normally use, and by simply connecting it to D-SKET, a fully responsive website is instantly generated. It reduces the website creation process from at least 15 hours to just three minutes, saving more than 99% of the time.Any changes made in Notion are instantly reflected on the website, and customized templates are provided for various purposes, such as cafés, startups, and marketing. It supports integration with domestic services such as payment systems and SEO optimization, and functions seamlessly across all devices without any additional setup.The CEO said, “The first competitive strength of DATA SKETCHERS is its zero learning curve.” “There is absolutely no need to learn a new tool. It’s a service designed with user convenience in mind, allowing people to create websites using the note-taking tool they’re already familiar with. As long as you know how to use Notion, you can start right away and manage your website while maintaining your existing workflow. Currently, we support Notion, but in 2026, we are planning to launch a service that allows users in their 40s and 50s, who often find website creation difficult, to build websites using Word or Hangul.”The second competitive strength is its overwhelming speed, the ‘3-minute completion.’ While competitors, such as Wix and I’m Web, take at least two to three hours and up to two weeks, D-SKET can actually be completed in just three minutes. “Actual users can now create a website within a single day, and by removing all the barriers typically encountered in the website-building process, our service is ideal for anyone who finds creating a website difficult.”The third competitive strength is that it is the only ‘Notion-based data rendering’ solution in Korea. With its expertise in the Notion API, the company has secured more than 24 months of technological advantage and is initially focusing on targeting 10,000 Notion users.“It may seem like a saturated market. However, there is a constant demand for website creation, which makes brand websites a continuing necessity. The market competitiveness of our product lies in its productivity, which allows users to easily build many hosting websites, and its convenience, which greatly reduces the inconvenience of working with secondary outputs such as blogs.”DATA SKETCHERS is currently producing a small number of leaflets and marketing them to newly established companies. The company is also producing videos for promotion on social media.DATA SKETCHERS currently consists of seven core members, most of whom are developers. “The strength of our team lies in its technology-centered organizational structure. We have both large corporation project experience and a strong startup mindset, creating synergy through each member’s area of expertise.”Regarding future plans, Choi said, “After reaching 100 million KRW in sales, we plan to enter overseas markets quickly,” adding, “The service originally started from a third-party platform based overseas. South Korea ranks second globally in Notion usage. After validating the market in South Korea, we plan to establish ourselves as a global service.”“We aim to refine our product by quickly incorporating market feedback from domestic users before expanding into overseas markets. Since Notion itself is a global service, we aspire to become a mini-unicorn company that serves users worldwide. Our long-term vision is to create a world where anyone can build a website using their own note-taking tool. We aim to go beyond a simple web builder and become a global company that leads a new paradigm where content and the web become one.”이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com