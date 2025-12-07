[2025 Kwangwoon University Industry-Academic Collaboration Foundation Startups CEO] DDOIT, a startup developing ‘ResQ,’ an XR-based experiential safety education content platform

Yeji Kim and Jimin Kim , CEOs of DDOIT (Incubation company at Gangbuk Youth Startup Maru)



Enables behavioral learning anytime, anywhere, using relatively low-cost equipment

Its competitiveness lies in motion recognition–based ‘behavioral learning’ and the modularity (customization) of its content

DDOIT is a company that develops educational content, primarily focusing on XR experiential content. DDOIT’s goal is to provide immersive experiences that are useful in real life by developing content that combines virtual reality and motion recognition technology. The company is currently developing safety and job training content that requires repetitive behavioral learning or is difficult to implement in real-life environments. CEOs Yeji Kim(27) and Jimin Kim (33) founded the company in February 2025.Its flagship product is ‘ResQ,’ a VR safety education content that enables users to learn how to respond in emergencies effectively. Traditional safety education has often been theory-based with limited effectiveness, or required experience centers and expensive equipment.ResQ is a content solution designed to overcome these issues through virtual reality and motion recognition technology, enabling behavioral learning anytime, anywhere, using relatively low-cost equipment. Each piece of content consists of response action missions that require participants to move and react within virtual disaster environments, as well as various simulated physical situations. Currently, four types of content have been developed, covering flooding, crowd safety, CPR, and fire response. Additionally, the company is sequentially creating additional content required for school safety education and industrial sites.DDOIT’s competitiveness can be summarized in two main aspects. The first is motion recognition–based ‘behavioral learning.’ DDOIT does not simply present virtual environments but also creates content that encourages users to physically move and act as if they were in real situations. In safety education, it is more important to develop learning that enables the body to react immediately in crises than relying solely on theoretical knowledge.DDOIT is developing its content to allow users to participate by replicating real-life postures in VR, interacting with virtual objects, and following the storyline through motion recognition technology. Based on motion recognition data, the company provides feedback on user actions and continuously collects and analyzes learning data to further enhance educational effectiveness.The second is the modularity (customization) of its content. Recently, AI has made it easier for ordinary users to create images and videos, but its application in 3D design, gaming, and VR fields remains challenging. As such, it is a highly labor-intensive process, and for content buyers, the production cost can be burdensome. Therefore, DDOIT provides a customization method in which the base content remains the same, but parts of the design or storyline can be modified. When developing its own content, the company modularizes each element and builds it like templates to facilitate easy future modifications and replacements.Starting in the second half of the year, DDOIT has been promoting its services to institutions and schools while producing its website and promotional leaflets. In September, the company operated a VR experience booth in collaboration with the Seongdong-gu Office Safety Management Division at the K-Safe Expo. By the end of the year, it plans to promote its services to corporate and institutional representatives at major events, including the Gyeonggi Content Festival (GCF), the Incheon Advanced Media International Conference (ICNX), and the Korea Metaverse Festival (KMF).CEO Yeji Kim said, “With the support of Shinhan Square Bridge and UWW (United World Wide), we are working not only to find domestic clients but also overseas partners,” adding, “We are preparing to collaborate with an educational company in Vietnam to apply our content to local schools and operate programs there.”DDOIT is currently focusing on developing its content series and conducting initial market validation. “Since DDOIT’s work is closely related to the public sector, we are exploring ways to fulfill our social role while ensuring long-term sustainability. We are currently participating in social impact–related programs, such as ICT Complex, Social Cooperative SWIT, Shinhan Square Bridge, and Hana Power On, and if the opportunity arises, we are also considering seeking guidance from impact investment experts.” (CEO Yeji Kim)Regarding future plans, CEO Jimin Kim said, “In Korea, we have completed the development of safety education content for our first client, the Seongdong-gu Office, and the program is scheduled to launch in October,” adding, “In the second half of this year, we plan to develop the ResQ content further to complete the series, and next year, our goal is to sell and operate the program in schools and institutions.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com