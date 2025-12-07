[2025 Kwangwoon University Industry-Academic Collaboration Foundation Startups CEO] ‘Viaro,’ a startup creating a clothing brand that combines eco-friendly rayon with traditional Korean painting

SEUNG HYEON SHIN, CEO of Viaro (Incubation company at Gangbuk Youth Startup Maru)



Offers a unique value that allows people to experience both culture and art together

With excellent functionality and eco-friendly materials, even customers with sensitive skin can wear it with confidence

Viaro is a brand that merges traditional Korean painting with eco-friendly rayon, offering a unique experience that combines culture and art with clothing. It was founded in September 2025 by CEO Seung Hyeon Shin (37).The flagship product features a collaboration of eco-friendly rayon with traditional Korean painting. “Rayon is an attractive, cooling material well-suited for global warming, and it is also eco-friendly as it is 100% biodegradable. I believe that rayon products incorporating Korean art and culture, made from eco-friendly materials, will appeal strongly to the MZ generation who value sustainability, and to global fans interested in K-style aesthetics. I am also confident that it has great potential to be used as material for merchandise.”Viaro’s competitive edge lies in being the first brand to combine eco-friendly rayon with traditional Korean painting. CEO Shin said, “We offer a unique value that allows people to experience both culture and art beyond simple clothing,” adding, “With excellent sweat absorption, quick-drying functionality, and eco-friendly materials, even customers with sensitive skin can wear our products with confidence.”Using experience running a video marketing company and working as a fashion influencer for over 13 years, CEO Shin plans to carry out a variety of marketing activities. The CEO also plans to promote the brand through existing social media audiences of subscribers, followers, and community members, and to showcase storytelling-focused content on platforms such as Power Blog, Instagram, and YouTube.It is also possible to convey the cultural background of Korean painting and rayon materials through emotional storytelling content. Shin said, “We are capable of handling everything from content creation and operation to analysis without relying on advertising agencies,” adding, “With expertise in planning viral content optimized for social media and YouTube algorithms, we can minimize advertising costs.”What led CEO Shin to start the business? “I worked on viral marketing for fashion brands and reviewed various clothing items. Even among products from brands sold in department stores, I found quite a few garments with poor quality, such as uneven stitching or distorted shapes. ‘Viaro’ means ‘to walk on a path’ in Hebrew. That means, we are committed to maintaining our original intention and consistently creating high-quality clothing for our customers.”Since founding the company, the CEO said, “Even though we are still in the prototype stage, I feel rewarded seeing many people recognize our potential and offer support,” adding, “Through our residency at the Gangbuk Youth Startup Center, we have received tremendous help in reducing risks and accelerating growth, including access to workspace, introductions to sewing factories, and mentoring support.”Regarding future plans, he said, “I want to establish a sophisticated clothing brand that breaks the stereotype of rayon being only for middle-aged consumers and create something new that has never existed in the market, ultimately becoming a leading fashion brand representing Korea,” adding, “Furthermore, through storytelling that incorporates Korean traditional materials with culture and art, we aim to grow into a global company through exports.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com