[The Busan Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package CEO] AMUSEVILLA, Transforming Discarded Paper into Artistic Furniture through Eco friendly Upcycling

AMUSEVILLA is an eco friendly upcycling company that operates the brand ‘HausuS’ The company specializes in proprietary technology that transforms discarded paper materials often considered non-recyclable into high end art furniture. CEO Sungbeom Cho(36) founded the company in July 2023.“Generally, as paper goes through multiple recycling cycles, its cellulose fibers shorten until it can no longer be processed into new paper,” explained Cho.“This waste cellulose fiber is mostly landfilled or incinerated, emitting significant amounts of carbon. Current global trends are shifting toward a circular economy, and there is a surging demand for low-carbon, zero waste solutions.”In response, HausuS combines artistic creation with engineering to achieve substantial carbon reduction. The ‘HausuS Green Paper’ is manufactured by mixing natural ingredients with moisture and applying high-pressure processing to create strong bonds between fibers, resulting in a durable structure.This method minimizes the use of harmful components found in thermoplastics like plastic or acrylic. Furthermore, damaged products can be collected and reprocessed, significantly extending the life cycle of the resource through an organic, circular structure that minimizes environmental impact.AMUSEVILLA’s competitiveness is defined by four pillars. Alignment with Policy and Regulatory Environments, As global carbon reduction and circular economy mandates tighten, public institutions and corporations must quantitatively prove environmental performance in areas such as recycling rates and waste reduction. HausuS’s waste paper-based art furniture scores high on ESG evaluations for B2B and B2G decision-makers due to its chemical-free production and fully recyclable nature.Material Purity vs. Conventional Upcycling, Unlike typical upcycled products made from plastic or synthetic resins, HausuS materials are made using a process involving cellulose fibers, water, and enzymes. The resulting material is biodegradable and possesses a truly circular organic structure.Aesthetic Originality and Customization, Beyond simple recycling, HausuS offers a unique sculptural beauty that enhances brand storytelling. It is ideal for improving brand images in lobbies, exhibitions, public facilities, offices, and hotels. The company also offers OEM production, allowing for customized furniture that reflects a specific brand’s identity.Accessibility via Rental Model, The company operates a fully circular business model where clients can adopt eco friendly furniture without heavy upfront costs. This structure includes the purchase or rental of furniture for events and spaces, followed by collection and reprocessing at the end of the product's use.Looking ahead, AMUSEVILLA is preparing for the TIPS to further advance its technology and build mass-production facilities. Cho believes that waste paper based upcycling technology has immense scalability and marketability. Through TIPS, the company aims to strengthen its R&D capabilities, perfect its mass-production systems, and evolve into a globally competitive design and technology firm in the eco-friendly materials market.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com