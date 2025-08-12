[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'LifeBoost', a startup that develops gamification-based digital rehabilitation content

Kim Jin Sung, CEO of LifeBoost



LifeBoost is a startup that develops gamification-based digital rehabilitation content. The company was founded by CEO Kim Jin Sung (27), who graduated from Hansung University's History and Culture Content Track.Kim said, "LifeBoost uses external devices to induce rehabilitation exercises in a fun and immersive way," adding, "We started with the goal of transforming rehabilitation from 'treatment' to a 'fun experience.'"The company's flagship product, Motioncraft, is digital content that helps rehabilitate the muscles of the upper limbs, primarily the arms and shoulders. External devices, such as gyro and acceleration sensors, reflect the user's movements in the game. The short, repetitive session structure (three to five minutes) reduces user fatigue and increases exercise continuity. Unlike existing rehabilitation methods centered on hospitals and clinics, Motioncraft is designed to be easily used at home.Kim said, "LifeBoost's greatest competitive advantages are low hardware costs, high level of immersion, and accessibility.""The device can be manufactured for less than 10,000 won, which is 90% cheaper than existing rehabilitation equipment. We designed a universal program that does not depend on specific equipment. The game-like nature and reward system encourage users to continue exercising on their own. Additionally, the real-time motion analysis feedback function utilizing AI enables sophisticated rehabilitation."LifeBoost is pursuing a dual B2C and B2B strategy. The company is preparing to launch an online store and content packages for individual consumers in the B2C market. In the B2B market, LifeBoost is collaborating with rehabilitation clinics and hospitals and fitness centers to provide pilot testing and customized services. Additionally, LifeBoost is prioritizing securing initial customers and use cases in collaboration with the Hansung University Campus Town Group.What made CEO Kim decide to start a new company? "While developing a rehabilitation game for my senior project last year, I noticed the social issue of an increasing number of upper limb disorders among young and elderly people. Based on my experience with games and content, I asked myself, ‘What if exercise could be fun?’ I secured funding from the Hansung University Campus Town Group, which provided office space and financial support. Then, I began working on a minimum viable product (MVP)."Kim said, "When I started preparing for this project last year, I simply considered it a graduation project. However, the experience of actually establishing a company and developing a product was completely different. I felt a tremendous sense of accomplishment as I experienced the process of turning my idea into reality.""Above all, I find it really fun to be able to take the initiative and do what I want to do, and I am now confident that I want to continue challenging myself in the future."LifeBoost consists of six members. Regarding future plans, Kim said, "We are currently focusing on developing the core functions of the program and device. Our immediate goal is to quickly complete the MVP and prototype so that actual users can experience it."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com