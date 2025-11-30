[KICT Smart Construction Support Center Incubated Company CEO] Navsys Technology, a company that develops and provides GNSS based high-precision positioning technology

Sungjin Kim, CEO of Navsys Technology



Achieved high precision without hardware replacement, simply by applying software to existing equipment and mobile devices

Providing equipment manufacturers and operators with two simultaneous innovations: cost reduction and faster implementation

Navsys Technology is a company that, through its independently developed RTK-OMEGA software, overcomes the limitations of conventional hardware-based RTK systems and provides sub-centimeter level positioning accuracy across various fields, including smartphones, drones, autonomous vehicles, and smart construction. With the mission of ‘Creating a New Standard for Positioning Information,’ the company is taking on the global market beyond Korea. CEO Sungjin Kim (55) founded the company in January 2021.The flagship product, RTK-OMEGA, is a pure software-based high-precision positioning solution that fundamentally addresses the hardware dependency, slow initialization speed, and high cost issues of conventional GNSS RTK technology. By rapidly and accurately calculating the integer ambiguity from GNSS reception signals, it can provide millimeter-to-centimeter level positioning accuracy in real time, anywhere in the world.“The greatest distinction of this technology is that it achieves high precision by utilizing existing GNSS raw data, without the need for hardware replacement, simply by applying software to existing equipment and mobile devices. This, in turn, provides equipment manufacturers and operators with two simultaneous innovations: cost reduction and faster implementation.”RTK-OMEGA can be applied across a wide range of fields. In the military field, it enhances the path-tracking accuracy of unmanned aerial vehicles, tactical vehicles, and autonomous robots; in the mobility sector, it enables lane-level navigation for shared mobility and autonomous vehicles; and in smart construction and facility monitoring, it allows real-time detection of displacement changes in bridges, dams, and large structures. In other words, RTK-OMEGA is a next-generation standard that replaces the ‘chipset module-based RTK’ market and a technology that can expand into precision positioning infrastructure across all industries, including defense, transportation, construction, and logistics.“The key feature is that it can be applied to existing equipment and mobile devices without the need for a separate RTK module. Its strengths include a setup cost more than 50% lower than chipset-based systems and an integer ambiguity resolution speed two to three times faster than conventional methods. Its ability to be customized and applied across various industries (defense, mobility, construction, and infrastructure) is also a key competitive advantage.”Navsys Technology is currently collaborating with multiple companies. In the defense sector, the company is conducting a Proof of Concept (POC) with Hanwha Aerospace for the supply of RTK modules, with its performance being verified in military equipment and unmanned systems.In the mobility sector, the company is applying high-precision positioning technology to next-generation smart mobility services through collaboration with CL Mobility using the RTK-OMEGA software. In the field of facility monitoring, the company replaced LEICA products with its own at the Busan Harbor Bridge, earning official recognition for reliability in large-scale infrastructure. In the smart construction sector, the company is conducting construction and infrastructure demonstration projects in collaboration with the KICT Smart Construction Support Center.“We are also expanding our sales channels into overseas markets. In September 2024, we signed a distributor agreement with an Indonesian engineering company, establishing a foundation for entry into the Southeast Asian market. We plan to focus on expanding into the Japanese and Southeast Asian markets by participating in the CES exhibition in the United States in January 2025 and the JAPAN BUILD TOKYO exhibition in December.”Navsys Technology is composed of seven key members, including GNSS algorithm and software specialists, network engineers, and overseas marketing experts. “We are a small team, but every member is a ‘multi-player’ equipped with both expertise and execution capability.”Regarding future plans, CEO Kim said, “Our goals for 2025 are to enter the Japanese and Southeast Asian markets, expand demonstrations in the defense sector, and attract pre-Series A investment,” adding, “By 2026, we aim to expand global partnerships and achieve annual sales of 5 billion KRW, and by 2030, we plan to rank among the global top three in the GNSS software RTK market and establish the brand identity of ‘RTK = Navsys.’”Navsys Technology was selected as an incubated company at the KICT Smart Construction Support Center in recognition of its innovative item. The Smart Construction Support Center was established to foster and support smart construction startups based on innovative technologies and to strengthen their competitiveness by promoting tech-based entrepreneurship specialized in the construction industry. For its resident companies, the center provides support across the entire scope of business operations by offering idea realization and prototype production, demonstration programs, and stage-specific acceleration programs, along with assistance in securing investment, developing sales channels, and promoting their smart construction businesses."The KICT Smart Construction Support Center has helped Navsys Technology enter the smart construction field quickly by providing testbeds for technology verification, connecting industry networks, and supporting participation in domestic and international exhibitions."