[2025 Seoul National University Holdings Startup CEO] Docenty, Developing Automated Customer Response Systems Using Large Language Models (LLM)

Docenty is a startup developing automated customer response systems utilizing Large Language Models (LLMs). Founded in November 2023 by CEO Ilgu Lee, the company is making significant strides in the AI sector."Deepreview AI monitors shopping mall reviews and prices, and Docenty AI turns this data into content, realizing content marketing automation. Consequently, we provide LLM SEO services to ensure ChatGPT recommends our clients' products. We have expanded our service from 4 LG Electronics distributors (laptop specialty stores) to 19 (home appliances, B2B system air conditioners, etc.)," explained CEO Lee."Our AI goes beyond simple answers to handle actual business tasks. It enables automation of civil complaints such as 'Cancel payment, please.' It is also used by the headquarters of unmanned store franchises. We are expanding from enterprise products to construction, energy, and finance sectors. Our solutions are utilized by diverse organizations including Hoban Construction, Cheongna Energy, and DB Financial Investment."CEO Lee has a robust technical background. He conducted research on robot languages at KIST (Korea Institute of Science and Technology) and completed his military service as a skilled industrial personnel at two companies. Later, he worked as a software and machine learning engineer at LINE Corporation in Japan for five years. He also established and expanded a data science department at a Japanese consulting firm.Furthermore, he worked as a researcher at the University of Texas in the U.S. and served as a founding member or technical executive at several tech startups headquartered in the U.S. In 2023, he founded Docenty with the vision of creating innovation through LLMs."Docenty started with the goal of innovating all services in the world through conversational interfaces using LLMs," said CEO Lee. "First, we are focusing on e-commerce and internal corporate task automation. We automate commerce customer consultations and make internal corporate data retrieval convenient and automated through conversational methods.""Docenty is a B2B SaaS that allows business operators to easily create custom AI using their existing data for consultation and task automation. We offer two main products, one for commerce customer consultation and another for internal corporate data retrieval and task processing. In the commerce industry, we automate customer service tasks. Even for late-night or holiday inquiries, the AI answers immediately without waiting times and automates follow-up processing. In general enterprises, employees can easily and instantly find necessary data on-site using natural language. It handles tasks such as automated report generation. It is particularly useful in industries with diverse on-site conditions and numerous regulations, such as insurance, construction, and finance."CEO Lee emphasized, "Even people who don't know AI can easily create custom AI using Docenty and apply it to their business to realize AX (AI Transformation).""Non-experts can easily manipulate AI conversation logic, and Docenty's AI experts provide remote support. This allows the creation of AI that is more useful for business. In commerce, operators can easily train the AI with existing product guide documents and modify them so the AI adjusts its answers accordingly. For corporate data search AI, it automatically recognizes tables and images, and domain experts within the company can set and manipulate attributes for those tables and images, continuously improving AI quality. Just changing the interfaces of various industries to AI-applied conversational interfaces can achieve work efficiency, automation, and innovation."Docenty was selected for Primer Batch 23 and Seed TIPS in the second half of 2023. In May 2024, it attracted seed investment from KAIST Holdings. It was also selected for the KODIT (Korea Credit Guarantee Fund) NEST program and the TIPS government support program in November."We hope to attract investment in early 2026 based on our performance through the end of 2025. We are also conducting investment attraction activities in Japan and the U.S.," Lee added.Regarding future plans, CEO Lee stated, "We aim to generate revenue in Japan and achieve even greater sales in the Japanese market than in Korea. We will establish Docenty as the No. 1 brand in AI within several industries such as commerce, construction, insurance, and law, and build a strong presence overseas."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com